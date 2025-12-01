The UN Committee Against Torture Condemns Israeli Regime!

THE United Nations Committee against Torture (CAT) has condemned the Israeli regime for enforcing a policy of ‘organised torture’ against Palestinians.

In a report published on Friday, CAT stated that the occupying regime enforces a deliberate policy of ‘organised and widespread torture and ill-treatment’ against Palestinian abductees, particularly since October 7th, 2023, when Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

The committee expressed ‘deep concern over repeated severe beatings, dog attacks, electrocution, water-boarding, use of prolonged stress positions and sexual violence’ inflicted on Palestinians.

Palestinian prisoners were degraded by ‘being made to act like animals or being urinated on’, systematically denied medical care, and subjected to excessive restraints, ‘in some cases resulting in amputations’, the report added.

CAT also condemned the routine application of ‘unlawful combatants law’ to justify the prolonged detention without trial of thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children.

More than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian and international human rights groups, with 3,474 Palestinians in ‘administrative detention’, meaning they are imprisoned without trial for indefinite periods.

The report highlighted the ‘high proportion of children who are currently detained without charge or on remand’, noting that while Israel sets the age of criminal responsibility at 12, even younger children have been abducted.

Children designated as security prisoners face severe restrictions on family contact, may be subjected to solitary confinement, and are denied access to education, in clear violation of international law.

The committee further suggested that Israel’s policies across the Occupied Territories constitute collective torture against the Palestinian population.

‘A range of policies adopted by Israel in the course of its continued unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory amounts to cruel, inhuman or degrading living conditions for the Palestinian population,’ the report said.

On Thursday, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas condemned the systematic killing and torture of Palestinian abductees in Israeli prisons, urging international action to halt these abuses.

Citing human rights data, Hamas stated that 94 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli prisons since the start of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza.

‘This reflects an organised criminal approach that has turned these prisons into direct killing grounds to eliminate our people,’ the resistance movement said.

Hamas has called on the international community, the UN, and human rights organisations to immediately pressure Israel to end crimes against prisoners and uphold their rights as guaranteed by all international conventions and norms.

A worldwide initiative has also begun to demand the release of Palestinian political figure Marwan Barghouti, who was abducted by the Israeli regime.

The drive, organised by Barghouti’s West Bank-based family with support from UK civil rights groups, seeks to place the 66-year-old’s plight at the centre of upcoming ceasefire negotiations between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and Israel.

Barghouti is widely regarded as a leading contender for future Palestinian leadership. Murals bearing the words Free Marwan, coordinated by Calum Hall, founder of Creative Debuts, have appeared across London, while a major public artwork has also been unveiled in the village of Kobar near Ramallah.

A letter urging his freedom, signed by political and cultural figures, is expected to be published next week.

Jailed Palestinian leader Barghouti has suffered rib fractures after assaults by Israeli guards.

In the face of these savage acts the TUC Congress must be recalled at once to call an indefinite general strike in support of Barghouti. The trade union movements of the USA and Europe must also take general strike action to free Barghouti at once.

There must be no delay. The trade unions must take indefinite political strike action now! Barghouti on August 15th, was mocked and threatened with execution by Israel’s security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir. Call the general strike NOW!