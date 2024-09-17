The UK workers movement and the TUC must give their immediate and decisive support to Hamas and Palestine

YAHYA Sinwar, the political leader of the Hamas Movement, has written to Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the head of the Ansar Allah Movement, conveying his profound appreciation for the latter’s steadfast support of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Sinwar underscored in his letter that Hamas’s Al-Aqsa Flood operation was designed to deliver a decisive blow to the Zionist agenda, both within the Palestinian territories and across the broader regions.

‘I assure you that the resistance is fine. We have prepared ourselves to fight a long battle of attrition,’ he said.

He conveyed his deep gratitude for the Houthis’ ‘genuine sentiments and resolute determination,’ which, he acknowledged, had been manifestly evident both on the battlefield and through their ongoing communications.

Sinwar also extended his congratulations to Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi for the recent achievements of Houthi missile strikes, which breached deep into Israel and evaded Israeli defence systems.

‘I commend the successful penetration of your missiles into the core of the Zionist entity, overcoming multiple layers of defence and interception systems,’ Sinwar remarked.

The letter came in the wake of Ansar Allah’s announcement regarding the initiation of the fifth phase of their operations, undertaken in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance amidst the continuing genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Kamel Ajjour, a bakery owner from Gaza, has warned of an imminent famine in the northern Gaza Strip as the ongoing Israeli blockade has forced five out of six functioning bakeries in the area to shut down. ‘Five out of six bakeries in northern Gaza have shut down due to Israel’s blockade on the entry of fuel and raw materials needed to produce bread,’ Ajjour said.

‘Our bakery is the only one still functioning in the area and is likely to close within a week if Israel continues to block the entry of fuel and essential supplies,’ he added.

Ajjour emphasised that fuel has not been delivered to bakeries in northern Gaza for 10 days, noting that ‘the supply of critical ingredients such as flour, sugar, and yeast has been significantly reduced for nearly a month.’

This will lead to a severe bread crisis if the only remaining bakery, which is the largest in Gaza with four production lines, halts operation.

Ajjour appealed to international organisations, including the United Nations, to immediately intervene to prevent the outbreak of famine in northern Gaza and for the swift delivery of fuel and essential materials to sustain bread production in the enclave.

The Israeli war of genocide has displaced almost the entire population of the Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, causing many to die of hunger.

The Government Media Office (GMO) in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that the number of journalists killed has risen to 173, since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

It condemned the targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation army, holding it fully responsible for committing this heinous crime.

The GMO called on the international community and relevant international organisations involved in journalism worldwide to deter Israel and pursue it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and to pressure it to stop the genocide and the killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists.

The UK’s TUC Congress is supporting a massive demonstration on Saturday October 5th to demand an immediate Gaza ceasefire by Israel and its US-UK supporters. The TUC has also said that there will be a workplace Day of Action.

However, such is the gravity of the crisis in Gaza, the TUC must extend its call to an unlimited general strike to bring down the UK government and to bring in a Workers Government that will give its full support to Palestine, including arming it, and see to it that the state of Palestine is established and that the Zionist gangsters are smashed and defeated.

Palestine has massive international support and now this support must be used to see to it that the Palestinian state is established which will be a major victory for the workers of the world and a decisive defeat for imperialism.