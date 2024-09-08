THE TUC must take general strike action to support Palestine and bring in a UK Workers Government!

‘THE report issued by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhry, on the Israeli-induced starvation in the Gaza Strip requires urgent intervention to relieve our people,’ the Hamas Movement urged in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas added that the UN report which confirmed that Israel is carrying out a starvation campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is new evidence affirming that the Israeli occupation government and its terrorist army are committing the most heinous crimes against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said: ‘The criminal starvation campaign against more than two million citizens, which has been going on for eleven months, especially in the governorates of Gaza and North Gaza began with an official instruction by the terrorist Israeli minister Yoav Gallant, imposing a strict siege on the Strip during which water, food, medicine, fuel and electricity were blocked in an unprecedented heinous crime.’

Meanwhile, the imperialists are seeking to smash the mass movement that has emerged worldwide to support Palestine.

There was a major attempt to halt last Saturday’s massive march in London for Palestine organised by the Coalition.

On September 2nd, the organising Coalition posted the following: ‘We are concerned that the Metropolitan Police are threatening to place restriction orders on next Saturday’s Palestine protest, delaying the start time by one hour and 45 minutes to 2:30pm and refusing us Pall Mall as an assembly point.

‘No explanation has been given for these moves, made at 4pm on Friday after the police themselves cancelled a meeting to discuss the demo on Thursday morning.

The Coalition stated: ‘We urge the Metropolitan Police to avoid causing disruption and accept that the march should go ahead at the normal, planned time and from Pall Mall as announced.

Among the signatories to the statement were Apsana Begum MP, Baroness Christine Blower, Richard Burgon MP, Ian Byrne MP, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Alex Gordon President RMT, Fran Heathcote General Secretary PCS, Daniel Kebede General Secretary NEU and many others, including Mick Lynch General Secretary RMT, Andy McDonald MP, John McDonnell MP and Mick Whelan General Secretary of ASLEF.

It was very clear on Saturday that the police state was desperate to stop or halt the march and that it is only a matter of time before they try to ban them or to pre-arrest and frame up the leaders.

There is no doubt that the imperialist powers are seeking to destroy the Palestinian people. The Israeli ruling class are now murdering large numbers of Palestinians on a daily basis, so determined are they to enlarge Israel, and to rearm it as required and impose it as the oil bearing region’s master – in the service of US imperialism of course.

However, there is now a massive resistance to the plans of the imperialist powers who are now losing no time in suggesting that the war in the Middle East should be expanded and that Russia should treated in the same way by the US-UK armed Ukrainian fascists.

However, there is now massive support worldwide, especially in the UK and the USA for the Palestinian masses and their right to establish a the state of Palestine.

This week, the Trades Union Congress is meeting in conference in Brighton.

It has enormous power and has seen how the UK capitalists since the days of Thatcher have sought to return workers to the conditions of the 1930s.

The trade unions were very prominent in last Saturday’s massive march.

The trade unions have the power, and now they must use it to call a general strike to bring down the Starmer regime and bring in a Workers Government and socialism. This will be a major leap forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution!