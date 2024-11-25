The TUC must now call mass general strike action in support of Palestine and to replace the Starmer government!

THE Hamas movement said on Saturday that the ongoing Israeli genocidal war in the northern Gaza Strip and the Israeli occupation army’s attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital reflect a humiliating disregard for humanity, and international laws and conventions. Hamas called on the international community to impose deterrent sanctions on Israel.

Hamas added that: ‘The Israeli occupation army has been continuing its systematic extermination operations in the northern Gaza Strip, carrying out successive attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, which resulted in the disruption of its electricity generator, the oxygen and water networks, and the injury of twelve medical crews, as well as the intimidation of patients and the wounded.’

Hamas said, ‘The Israeli fascist government, led by war criminals wanted by the ICC, continued its brutal crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement against civilians, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.’

The occupation army is furthermore waging a criminal starvation war on more than two million people in the Strip, and destroying civil life and hospitals, which form an insult to humanity, international laws, and the entire international community, Hamas added.

The movement called on the international community, especially the Arab and Islamic governments and the countries of the free world, as well as the United Nations and its institutions to push for imposing deterrent sanctions on Israel that would oblige it to stop its barbaric aggression and its scandalous violations of international laws and human values, and to work to end the criminal blockade and ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza, and to enable the Palestinian people to regain their rights.

The Hamas movement said on Saturday that the ongoing Israeli genocidal war in the northern Gaza Strip and the Israeli occupation army’s attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital reflect a humiliating disregard for humanity, and international laws and conventions, calling on the international community to impose deterrent sanctions on Israel.

The Israeli occupation army has been continuing its systematic extermination operations in the northern Gaza Strip, carrying out successive attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, which resulted in the disruption of its electric generator, the oxygen and water networks, and the injury of twelve medical crews as well as intimidation of patients and the wounded.

There is no doubt that the workers of the world stand with Palestine and support its struggle to establish the Palestinian state ‘from the river to the sea’, with Jerusalem as its capital.

There is also no doubt that the leadership of the great trade unions, such as the UK’s Trade Union Congress, are determined not to lift even a single finger in support of the Palestinian revolution.

Now is the time for the US, UK and EU workers to insist with their leaders that if they will not call a general strike in support of the Palestinians they must be removed and be replaced by those who will.

There is not a moment to lose. The TUC must be made to recall the Congress to organise an indefinite general strike in support of Palestine. Now is the time to bring down the Starmer government and go forward to a Palestinian state and a UK workers government!

We cannot allow a situation to continue where the movement is paralysed from the top down, and prevented from using its huge strength, while the life and death struggle is taking place in Palestine, where every day large numbers of men women and children are driven from their homes and destroyed in a hail of Israeli bullets and bombs.

The Zionists are determined to drive the Palestinian people not just out of Gaza but out of Palestine, and will use any weapon to achieve this aim. They have the support of the US and British governments who are continuing to arm and equip them.

However, they do not have the support of the masses of the working class and youth in the UK. Now is the time when the UK working class must insist that a Special TUC Congress must be held to organise to provide the financial, industrial and military force that the masses of Palestine require.

The Labour movement cannot stand by and just watch the US and Starmer give their support to Israel. The TUC must be recalled and a general strike called to support Palestine. Forward to the victory of the Palestinian revolution!

ends

THE Hamas movement said on Saturday that the ongoing Israeli genocidal war in the northern Gaza Strip and the Israeli occupation army’s attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital reflect a humiliating disregard for humanity, and international laws and conventions. Hamas called on the international community to impose deterrent sanctions on Israel.

Hamas added that: ‘The Israeli occupation army has been continuing its systematic extermination operations in the northern Gaza Strip, carrying out successive attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, which resulted in the disruption of its electricity generator, the oxygen and water networks, and the injury of twelve medical crews, as well as the intimidation of patients and the wounded.’

Hamas said, ‘The Israeli fascist government, led by war criminals wanted by the ICC, continued its brutal crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement against civilians, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.’

The occupation army is furthermore waging a criminal starvation war on more than two million people in the Strip, and destroying civil life and hospitals, which form an insult to humanity, international laws, and the entire international community, Hamas added.

The movement called on the international community, especially the Arab and Islamic governments and the countries of the free world, as well as the United Nations and its institutions to push for imposing deterrent sanctions on Israel that would oblige it to stop its barbaric aggression and its scandalous violations of international laws and human values, and to work to end the criminal blockade and ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza, and to enable the Palestinian people to regain their rights.

The Hamas movement said on Saturday that the ongoing Israeli genocidal war in the northern Gaza Strip and the Israeli occupation army’s attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital reflect a humiliating disregard for humanity, and international laws and conventions, calling on the international community to impose deterrent sanctions on Israel.

The Israeli occupation army has been continuing its systematic extermination operations in the northern Gaza Strip, carrying out successive attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, which resulted in the disruption of its electric generator, the oxygen and water networks, and the injury of twelve medical crews as well as intimidation of patients and the wounded.

There is no doubt that the workers of the world stand with Palestine and support its struggle to establish the Palestinian state ‘from the river to the sea’, with Jerusalem as its capital.

There is also no doubt that the leadership of the great trade unions, such as the UK’s Trade Union Congress, are determined not to lift even a single finger in support of the Palestinian revolution.

Now is the time for the US, UK and EU workers to insist with their leaders that if they will not call a general strike in support of the Palestinians they must be removed and be replaced by those who will.

There is not a moment to lose. The TUC must be made to recall the Congress to organise an indefinite general strike in support of Palestine. Now is the time to bring down the Starmer government and go forward to a Palestinian state and a UK workers government!

We cannot allow a situation to continue where the movement is paralysed from the top down, and prevented from using its huge strength, while the life and death struggle is taking place in Palestine, where every day large numbers of men women and children are driven from their homes and destroyed in a hail of Israeli bullets and bombs.

The Zionists are determined to drive the Palestinian people not just out of Gaza but out of Palestine, and will use any weapon to achieve this aim. They have the support of the US and British governments who are continuing to arm and equip them.

However, they do not have the support of the masses of the working class and youth in the UK. Now is the time when the UK working class must insist that a Special TUC Congress must be held to organise to provide the financial, industrial and military force that the masses of Palestine require.

The Labour movement cannot stand by and just watch the US and Starmer give their support to Israel. The TUC must be recalled and a general strike called to support Palestine. Forward to the victory of the Palestinian revolution!