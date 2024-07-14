The TUC Must Call A General Strike To Stop The Israeli Massacres Of Palestinians!

ISRAELI occupation forces have committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 141 Palestinians and the injury of 400 others, according to the local health authorities.

They confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 38,584 reported fatalities, with an additional 88,881 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defence crews.

The echoes of a city in crisis resonate deeply in the words of 57-year-old teacher Tareq Ghanem, who standing amid the wreckage of the Al-Rimal neighbourhood said that: ‘The occupation forces have left behind immense destruction and burned buildings before their withdrawal.’

He added: ‘I don’t understand what the civilians have done to deserve this. Homes have been ignited, and shells have rained down everywhere.’ Ghanem described families fleeing their homes, leaving everything behind in the face of relentless bombardment.

He added: ‘We are patient, but the conditions are unbearable. There are corpses on the streets for a week and others that have been there for four or five days. No one is coming to retrieve them. Injured individuals lie everywhere, and no one can reach them.’

Recent reports from the Civil Defence in Gaza reveal the grim reality: Around 60 bodies have been discovered in the neighbourhoods of Al-Senaa and Tel al-Hawa, following a similar discovery in Al-Shuja’iya just a day earlier. The ongoing search has revealed countless bodies trapped in the rubble and lying along the streets, underscoring the scale of the tragedy.

As the Israeli onslaught enters its tenth month, entire buildings have been reduced to dust, while others remain charred along the city’s coastal promenade. The once-vibrant streets are now shrouded in dust, debris, and shattered remnants of what used to be homes and businesses.

As the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for various neighbourhoods, including Al-Rimal and Tel al-Hawa, the humanitarian crisis deepened. UNRWA has been effectively forced out of its headquarters in Gaza and has been absent from the city since October.

The Gaza government says Israel is spreading ‘fake news, lies and rumours’ about its recent massacre at the al-Mawasi refugee camp in southern Gaza in a bid to divert public attention from its crimes against Palestinians in the besieged territory.

The Hamas media office also held Israel and its staunch ally, the United States, ‘fully responsible for the continuation of these horrific massacres of civilians’ and for spreading ‘fabricated and untrue narratives’.

It further called on the United Nations, international groups, and all countries of the world to pressure Tel Aviv and Washington to stop their bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

More than 90 people have been killed and 300 others wounded by Israeli air strikes on the al-Mawasi refugee camp near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli military claimed that the target of its deadly strike was Mohammed Deif, the head of the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

However, Hamas said Israel makes such false claims to justify killing Palestinian people.

In fact, world leaders condemned the Israeli carnage at the al-Mawasi camp, which was previously designated as a humanitarian safe zone.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement via his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric: ‘This attack underscores that nowhere is safe in Gaza. The Secretary-General condemns the killing of civilians, including women and children.’

Recently, The Lancet, a leading general medical journal, estimated that the death toll from the Israeli aggression could be 186,000 or even more as many Palestinians have succumbed to the indirect impacts of the Gaza war.

It is now vital that the US, UK and EU workers take mass strike actions to force their governments to back and recognise the State of Palestine, to arm it and to create the conditions for the Palestinian people to take full ownership and control over their state of Palestine.

The TUC must now call a general strike in support of the state of Palestine. This is the way forward to the historic victory of the Palestinian revolution!