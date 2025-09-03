THE TUC Congress must call a general strike in support of the workers of Gaza!

THE Hamas Movement declared on Tuesday that the US administration bears direct responsibility for the continuation of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The Movement said the US has ‘paralysed international security and justice institutions for nearly two years’, making it a de facto accomplice in crimes that ‘history will never forgive’.

In its press release, Hamas accused the Israeli occupation of carrying out genocide and criminal ethnic cleansing through the ongoing systematic destruction of Gaza City neighbourhoods.

It said that Israeli forces are using intense aerial bombardment alongside explosive-laden robots detonated in the middle of civilian areas, labelling this as an unprecedented violation of international and humanitarian law.

Hamas added that yesterday, Israeli forces committed a massacre in Al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City, killing over ten members of the Al-‘Af family, most of them women and children. Another atrocity occurred in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, where an Israeli drone killed eleven civilians, including seven children, as they were fetching water.

Hamas affirmed that these crimes represent clear violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and urged the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to ‘stop the brutal genocide and hold those responsible accountable’.

The Movement also called on Arab and Muslim countries and free peoples globally to take decisive action against what they described as ‘the genocide being carried out by the Zionist occupation in Gaza’ and to resist its schemes that threaten regional peace and security.

There is no medicine in Gaza . . . Neither government clinics, nor those run by UNRWA, nor private pharmacies and drug warehouses have essential medicines, painkillers, antibiotics, or even medications for chronic illnesses like hypertension and diabetes.

Pharmacy shelves are empty, warehouses depleted, and the patient is left wandering on an exhausting search for medicine, only to return empty-handed, in more pain, and not knowing what to do, under a suffocating blockade on Gaza that does not even spare the entry of medicines and medical supplies.

Hypertension and diabetes patient Abu Muhannad needs specific medication for his chronic conditions. Even before the war, his fragile health made him unable to take the drugs distributed by UNRWA or government clinics, so he relied on private pharmacies.

With the outbreak of war, medicine scarcity, and soaring prices, he was forced to switch to the limited drugs provided by UNRWA, using them under the motto ‘the lesser of two evils’. But today, as the blockade tightens and Israel refuses to allow medicines and medical supplies in, those drugs have disappeared completely. He can no longer find his medication anywhere, a grave danger to his life.

‘Gaza has entered a state of medical desertification,’ said Palestinian pharmacist and writer Dr. Zufikar Suerjo, who explained in media statements and on Facebook that more than 90% of medicines are missing from Gaza’s pharmacies. He noted that Gaza’s pharmacies are on the verge of closure, nearly empty of supplies. Patients cannot find even the simplest needs, no painkillers, no antibiotics, no medicines for blood pressure, diabetes, or thyroid disorders.

The absence of treatment, he warned, means that injuries may progress into severe complications that could claim lives, especially amid the collapse of the healthcare system and the inability of government centres to handle even a fraction of the patient load.

UNRWA warned in a mid-August report that the lack of medicine, fuel, and essential infection-control supplies will have dire consequences for patient care. It confirmed that patients with chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, are increasingly unable to obtain their prescribed medications due to depleted stocks, a situation with severe health repercussions.

According to UNRWA’s Health Department Director, the prolonged blockade on aid and supplies has caused a severe shortage of life-saving medicines such as insulin for Type 1 diabetics.

UNRWA further warned that without adequate medical supplies, the primary healthcare response will be crippled, leaving thousands of patients with chronic or infectious diseases without life-saving support and heightening the risk of a widespread public health crisis.

Workers in Britain are angry and appalled at Israel’s unprecedented brutality. They will not stand by and see their brothers and sisters in Gaza receive such treatment from Israel and their own Labour government doing nothing about it. It is now the responsibility of the TUC Congress to act. It meets on Sunday and must immediately decide to call a general strike in support of Palestine. Nothing less will do.

We say – TUC call an indefinite general strike now! Demand the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza and for the state of Palestine to be established there at once!