The trade unions must call a general strike to bring down the Labour regime and replace it with a Workers Government and socialism!

THE British capitalist economy is in ruins and heading rapidly into the dustbin of history.

It is bankrupt and its leaders are politically bankrupt, adding to the huge crisis of world imperialism.

We are living through the biggest crisis of the world capitalist order and in the UK its only way forward is to smash the trade unions and bring in a regime that will make trade union organisation into a political crime, to be severely punished by the capitalist state.

The capitalist daily paper The Daily Telegraph, is in a state of alarm about the impending results of the local elections and the elections in Scotland and Wales.

It stated on Thursday: ‘It is possible that, by the weekend, the SNP will be in charge of Scotland and Plaid Cymru of Wales, joining Sinn Fein which is now the largest party in Northern Ireland.

‘All three want to break up the United Kingdom.’

It added for good measure: ‘In England the expectation is that Reform UK and the Greens could be the largest parties in terms of the share of the vote. For the first time since 1923, neither the Conservatives or Labour may be in the top two.’

Their world is being turned upside down, and there is much more to come!

The Telegraph editorial continued: ‘Labour’s woes have allowed a group of hardline left wingers to take over the Green Party … and turn it into a motley brand of neo-Marxists, Islamists, conspiracy theorists and anti-semites who, unaccountably, look set to win hundreds of council seats.’

This situation is shocking the ruling class. The ‘old ways’ are coming undone as capitalism begins to collapse before them, and it will never be the same again.

It is the historic crisis of capitalism that is creating this revolutionary situation. Capitalism can no longer expand and instead is driving sections of the ruling class against each other.

Previously, it could go out and plunder the world and steal wealth from its colonies to stabilise and build its own economies.

But today, in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and throughout Africa there is huge resistance to being recolonised and the masses have risen up and fought back, defeating the imperialist forces as a result.

The forces are also emerging amongst the working class and the youth to fight back against the constant attacks from their governments who are trying to force the impact of this economic crisis onto their backs with growing austerity measures.

In fact, the working class and especially the youth of the UK, have had enough of the capitalist crisis and the Labour government’s message that they will be lucky to keep their jobs and exist on low wages and that there is no alternative to this spectre. This is being rejected by the growing number of strikes emerging every day.

In fact, what is emerging is a massive revolutionary movement of the working class and the youth that will continue from where the Russian and Chinese revolutions left off.

The previously great capitalist states of the USA and the UK and the EU are all now in a desperate crisis and fighting to survive. But workers will not accept their attempts at counter-revolution, but will hit back with socialist revolutions.

There is only one way forward for the UK working class, and its trade unions and that is to force the TUC to call a general strike to break the capitalist state apparatus and its form of rule, and to bring in a workers government and socialism.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International worldwide to lead and complete the World Socialist Revolution that was begun by the Russian and Chinese revolutions.

There is not a moment to lose! Do not allow the ruling class to split the working class with its racist and anti-immigrant policies.

Stand together and use the great power of the working class to go beyond the bankruptcy of these reformist Labour and trade union leaders and establish a revolutionary leadership that will lead the struggle to destroy capitalism and bring forward what is needed today – a World Socialist Republic.