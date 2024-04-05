The Telegraph urges that ‘destroying Hamas’ is very much in this country’s interests & ‘Israel deserves our support!’

THE United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution calling for a halt to all arms sales to Israel, and for the regime to be held accountable for possible war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was passed on Friday with 28 votes in favour, six against, and 13 abstentions. Israel’s staunch allies, the US, UK and Germany, were among those who opposed it.

The strongly worded text urged countries to ‘cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel … to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights.’

It also highlighted that the International Court of Justice ruled in January ‘that there is a plausible risk of genocide’ in Gaza.

It expressed ‘grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.’

The resolution also called for ‘an immediate ceasefire’ and ‘for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance’.

What has derailed the imperialist war drive against Hamas and Palestine is the fact that the working people of the world support Hamas and support the establishment of the State of Palestine.

This mass support as been seen throughout the UK with its mass demonstrations supported by hundreds of thousands of workers and youth.

It has also been seen and felt in the USA, where President Biden has been turned inside out and has been forced to call for a ceasefire, and oppose any new Israeli onslaught on Rafah.

Friday’s UN resolution warned in particular ‘against any large-scale military operations in the city of Rafah’ where more than half of Gaza’s population have sought shelter from Israeli strikes elsewhere in the strip, and called on countries to ‘prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within and from Gaza.’

The resolution also decried ‘the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in Gaza’, where the UN has warned of a looming famine.

However, as the Daily Telegraph shows, the imperialist powers remain determined to destroy the revolutionary Palestinian masses. So far the offensive of the Tel Aviv regime has killed 33,091 Palestinians and injured nearly 75,750 others.

US President Joe Biden has however now been turned upside down and inside out and is set to lose his bid for re-election over his support for Israel’s genocidal policy in Gaza.

Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor at the Pan-African News Wire, based in Detroit, in the US, commented in an exclusive interview with the Press TV website last Saturday on a poll that found that a majority of Americans now disapprove of Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli regime has started to lose support from its great benefactor, the United States.

However, according to a Washington Post report, published yesterday, the crisis ridden Biden administration has still authorised the transfer of billions more dollars in bombs and fighter jets to Israel in recent days amid the regime’s genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Pentagon and State Department officials said the new arms packages include more than 1,800 bombs, The Washington Post reported.

According to the report, these are 2,000-pound devices that can demolish entire city blocks and are rarely used in populated areas. Israel, however, has used them extensively in Gaza.

In the UK, the ruling class is determined to continue with, and step up the war with Hamas.

The Daily Telegraph declares: ‘That is why the government has to tread carefully. It is understandable that concerns have been raised with the Israeli government over the strike on the aid convoy.

‘But as Lord Frost wrote in this newspaper yesterday, Britain’s Foreign Policy “should be determined by what is in this country’s interests”’, that is, in the interests of its ruling class.

Frost continued: ‘Destroying Hamas very much is, and Israel deserves our support in its efforts to achieve that objective.’

You have been warned! There is only one way forward. This is to finish the job, by forcing the TUC to call a general strike to smash the Tories and bring in a Workers Government and socialism. This will tip the revolutionary scales worldwide!