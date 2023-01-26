The Enemy Is At Home! No British Tanks For The Ukraine – Bring Down The Tories!

THE RUSSIAN armed forces will destroy US-made M1 Abrams tanks and other NATO military equipment if they are supplied to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said yesterday.

He added that ‘An analysis of the entire sequence of Washington’s actions shows that the Americans are constantly raising the “bar” of military assistance to their puppet government.’

He continued: ‘If a decision to transfer to Kiev M1 Abrams is made, American tanks without any doubt will be destroyed as all other samples of NATO military equipment . . . Obviously, Washington is deliberately trying to inflict strategic defeat on us.’

He added that the Washington administration is giving the ‘green light’ for the Ukraine using US assistance to attack Crimea and ‘covers crimes committed by radicals against the population of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.’

‘A growing number of officials and experts in America admit: it is all about a US “proxy-war” with our country,’ Antonov said. He described the possible delivery of tanks to the Kiev government as ‘another blatant provocation’ against Russia.

He concluded that ‘If the United States decides to supply tanks, it will be impossible to justify such a step using arguments about “defensive weapons”. This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation. No one should have illusions about who is the real aggressor in the current conflict.’

In fact the US created the current Ukrainian regime when it intervened in that country through the then US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in 2014.

She engineered Ukraine’s 2014 regime change removing the pro-Russian Yanukovych regime by organising the Ukrainian fascist movements to mass in the Maidan Square to violently overthrow the pro-Russian government led by Yanukovych.

Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Nuland was the ‘mastermind’ behind the Feb. 22, 2014 ‘regime change’ in Ukraine, and plotting the overthrow of the democratically elected government of President Viktor Yanukovych while convincing the US mainstream media that the coup wasn’t really a coup but a victory for ‘democracy.’

To sell this ‘regime change’ to the American people, the ugliness of the coup-makers had to be systematically airbrushed, particularly the key role of neo-Nazis and other ultra-nationalists from the Right Sector.

For nearly a year and a half, the West’s mainstream media, especially The New York Times and The Washington Post, twisted their reporting into all kinds of contortions to avoid telling their readers that the new regime in Kiev was permeated by and dependent on neo-Nazi fighters and Ukrainian ultra-nationalists, who wanted a pure-blood Ukraine without ethnic Russians.

The fascist ‘liberators’ also in 2014 burnt down the House of the Trade Unions in Odessa, murdering over 40 trade unionists, and then drove on to evict the pro-Russian population from the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Putin’s Special Military Operation emerged out of the need to defend the people of the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, hundreds of thousands of whom sought shelter in Russia to avoid the fascist slaughter.

Putin’s ‘Special Military Operation was to defend these people so that they could return home without the threat of being murdered by Ukrainian fascists.

The US, and the UK ruling classes and their allies are now engaged in the war in the Ukraine, that is being driven on by the desperate world crisis of the capitalist system, that is collapsing on a daily basis.

They consider that the destruction of Russia is the only way out of the desperate economic crisis that has engulfed the capitalist world, with the USA now on the brink of complete state bankruptcy.

Already the workers of the UK and the EU, and of Africa and Asia, are paying the price for this imperialist attack on Russia, as food prices accelerate out of control and millions starve or go hungry, with a complete collapse of the capitalist system fast approaching, and with it a new world-wide war.

Currently the workers of the EU, the UK and the USA are paying the price for this war, and the massive inflation that is now underway.

It is a war on two fronts. At home, the imperialist powers are seeking to destroy trade unions and illegalise the right to strike, as they starve their populations with rampant inflation.

Abroad, they are desperate to weaken Russia so that they can undo the great gains of the Russian and Chinese revolutions.

The way forward is for the working people of the world to smash capitalism and imperialism and go forward to world-wide socialism. This means building the WRP and the International Committee of the Fourth International to end capitalism world-wide and to go forward to the victory of the world socialist revolution!