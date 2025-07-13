Take action to halt the continuing murderous attacks on Gaza’s starving masses!

THE Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has condemned the Israeli-American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and complicit governments, especially the US and British administrations, for the ongoing deadly attacks on starving civilians at aid distribution sites in Gaza.

In a report on Saturday, Euro-Med called for an immediate halt to the Foundation’s operations and demanded international investigations into its war crimes.

The report highlighted a recent massacre near Rafah’s ash-Shakoush area, where 30 Palestinians were killed and over 180 wounded after the closure of aid points forced thousands to crowd into one location amid an ongoing Israeli blockade.

Eyewitnesses and video evidence reviewed by Euro-Med revealed that private American security personnel working alongside Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters at civilians seeking food.

Euro-Med called for criminal accountability for all involved, including US president Donald Trump, citing his administration’s support for the Israeli-led aid system and its broader military and diplomatic backing of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Euro-Med stressed that the use of lethal force against civilians at aid sites violates international law and constitutes war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. They urged the international community to impose sanctions on Israel, restore humanitarian access to Gaza, and hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable through courts and other legal instruments.

A survivor of a recent massacre told a Euro-Med team how civilians hiding in a pit for safety near the aid site were attacked by tanks and snipers, with heavy gunfire killing many within an hour.

As the Israeli-imposed siege on the Gaza Strip enters its 133rd consecutive day, Gaza is spiralling into one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history, with famine spreading rapidly and child deaths mounting.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Gaza’s Hamas Government Media Office (GMO) said the Israeli occupation forces continue to seal off all border crossings, blocking the entry of food, medicine, and fuel. The office described the situation as ‘one of the most severe crimes of collective punishment in modern times’.

The statement confirmed that famine is worsening by the day, with dozens of deaths recorded over the past 72 hours due to starvation and lack of basic medical care. The total collapse of essential services has left civilians without even the bare minimum to survive.

So far, 67 children have died of malnutrition. The GMO warned that more than 650,000 children under the age of five are at immediate risk of severe malnutrition in the coming weeks. Gaza is home to approximately 1.1 million children.

Currently, around 1.25 million Palestinians are living under ‘catastrophic hunger,’ while 96% of the population suffers from severe food insecurity – including more than one million children.

The statement accused Israel of committing a ‘systematic crime of starving the population, especially children’, by blocking the entry of flour, baby formula, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies – an approach it said forms part of a broader policy of genocide.

The GMO held Israel fully responsible for these crimes and also placed legal and moral responsibility on its key international supporters, including the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. It also condemned the complicity of governments and institutions that remain silent in the face of the atrocities.

The statement called on the international community, including Arab and Islamic nations, humanitarian organisations, and people of conscience worldwide, to take immediate and decisive action to end the siege, open the crossings, and deliver food, medicine, and life-saving aid to the population.

‘Hunger is being used against those whom the war and extermination machine has failed to kill.’ The statement concluded, ‘It is time to save Gaza before it is too late.’

It is now a matter of the life or death of millions. The UK US and EU trade unions must call general strikes to bring down their imperialist governments and to create the conditions for the Palestinian people to concentrate on the building of their state instead of desperately seeking food for their children to keep the wolf of mass starvation from the door.

The time has come when the western trade unions must mobilise the millions of their members to come to the relief of the Palestinian people by calling indefinite general strikes to bring down the imperialist regimes and go forward with the world socialist revolution to smash imperialism! There is not a moment to lose!