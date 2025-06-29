TAKE ACTION IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE – CALL GENERAL STRIKES IN US, EU and UK NOW!

NABIL Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, warned on Sunday of the grave consequences of Israel’s threats to carry out what could be the largest mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza to date, as a prelude to launching a new and devastating military offensive.

He also warned against any Israeli annexation efforts in the occupied West Bank, stating that such policies would only fuel further conflict. ‘Any approach that includes the annexation of Palestinian land will lead to more wars and ongoing instability in the region,’ he said.

Abu Rudeineh stated that these actions reveal Israel’s clear intention to sabotage all international efforts aimed at a ceasefire and ending the war.

He reaffirmed that any initiatives failing to uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people – including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders – are doomed to fail.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday called on the international community to fulfil its obligations under international law and United Nations resolutions to stop ongoing attacks by Israeli colonists against Palestinian civilians.

In a press statement, the ministry stated that the recent waves of colonist violence across the West Bank reveal a clear division of roles between Israeli colonists and the occupation army, both working together to suppress civilians through intimidation, assaults, destruction of property, arson and obstruction of daily life.

It described how main roads between Palestinian cities have been cut off, while entrances to villages have been closed with more than 1,200 checkpoints and iron gates, as part of a deliberate and systematic policy designed to control and suffocate Palestinian life.

The ministry urged countries to impose sanctions on Israel’s colonial settlement regime and to act swiftly to end impunity for colonist violence.

Hamas has called on the international community to take immediate and urgent action to stop the ongoing crime of starvation facing the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas affirmed that more than 66 children have died since the beginning of March due to complications from malnutrition and famine, a result of the tightened blockade on the Strip and the systematic starvation policies imposed by the occupation forces in Gaza.

Hamas added that the occupation forces ‘are acting without fear of accountability, under the political and diplomatic cover provided by the US administration, which emboldens them to continue committing massacres and war crimes against Gaza’s residents.’

It stressed that what is happening in Gaza is ‘not only a humanitarian catastrophe, but a systematic genocide,’ urging the international community—and Arab and Islamic nations in particular—to ‘assume their moral and political responsibilities, act effectively to end the war, break the siege, and ensure the entry of aid and basic necessities for life.’

‘Not an hour passes in the Gaza Strip without someone losing a family member – or several, or perhaps all of them – due to the ongoing Israeli assaults that have targeted every segment of Gazan society without exception for nearly 21 months.’

