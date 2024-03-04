Sunak, Hunt declare war on the UK working class and the masses of Palestine!

THE British ruling class, for all of its threats against the working class, the youth and the masses of Palestine, is on the run!

Its capitalist system is bankrupted and broken, while the masses of Palestine are driving forward with the huge support of the masses of the working class of the UK, the USA, and the EU. This has driven the bosses into a frenzy.

George Galloway’s victory in the Rochdale by-election on a socialist programme, including full support for the Palestinian revolution and the struggle to establish the Palestinian state, was a great victory for workers everywhere, and has caused real fear in the ranks of the bankrupted ruling classes, and even panic that the death agony of their system is in reality stirring up a massive workers revolution on a worldwide scale.

Workers all over the world celebrated Galloway’s victory. Workers all over the world, from the USA to Europe and Asia, are marching for Palestine.

The British ruling class is demented at its defeat in Rochdale, that had its roots in the historic struggle of the Palestinian people.

The Home Front defeat in Rochdale is just the first major blow that the UK ruling class will receive as the class struggle develops and sharpens, not just from ‘the river to the sea’, but all over the world in every country and continent.

In fact, the UK ruling class is hitting back, and not just with Sunak’s attempts, to establish a police state where the right to strike and democratic rights such as the right to protest are past history.

Chancellor Hunt has just announced a war on ‘immoral’ Whitehall waste. Hunt is set to announce plans to boost public sector efficiency declaring: ‘Public sector waste is immoral’ and is ‘taking money out of taxpayers’ pockets’.

In his budget on Wednesday, Hunt is set to announce plans to drive up public sector productivity to produce savings of up to £1.8 billion worth of benefits by 2029.

The Chancellor also says that he will restart the programme of public sector reform, that is privatisation, and savage cuts, which was halted during the pandemic.

He said: ‘We are going to do it for very conservative reasons,’ adding that there is ‘too much waste across many parts of the public sector’ and that the money ‘we spend on the public services could be spent much more efficiently’. Health and education are to be cut!

The head of the UK’s spending watchdog warned that more than £10bn of taxpayers’ money is being ‘wasted by the public sector every year’.

The government is declaring war on the public sector to return the UK into being a cheap labour economy, with trade unions bound and gagged by savage anti-union laws.

The Chancellor concluded his review by stating that he would like to see 66,000 Whitehall jobs cut.

Meanwhile, the national demonstration on Saturday March 9th to end Israel’s war on Gaza and ‘For a Palestinian state now!’ is, after the directives of PM Sunak, to be harassed by the Met Police, who have been told by Sunak that they should never have allowed the pro-Palestine marches to take place as they did in the first place.

Hundreds of thousands are due to march on Saturday. They will march proudly for the establishment of a Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital.

The TUC, which organises millions of workers, supports these marches by the working class and youth for Palestine.

The TUC must declare that if the march is interfered with by Sunak’s police or other state forces, they will immediately convene a Special Meeting of the Trades Union Congress to call a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a Workers Government and Socialism.

Hundreds of thousands will march on Saturday 9th of March. The TUC must lead the march. Nothing less will do. The working class in the UK cannot stand by any longer and watch the Palestinian masses being butchered by Israeli fascists.

Saturday’s march must lead to the calling of an indefinite general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a Workers Government and socialism.

The working class of the world must unite to carry through the British socialist revolution and to see to it that the state of Palestine is established on the whole of its territory with Jerusalem as its capital.