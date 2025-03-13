Stock Markets crash and the bosses panic after Trump pledges 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium!

FEAR gripped the stockmarkets yesterday after Donald Trump first of all threatened to double tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from Canada to 50 per cent, and then changed his mind and abandoned his plans just hours before they were due to be implemented.

Global investor panic led to the FTSE 100 hitting lows not seen since last summer’s slump scare in the USA.

Dictator Trump called Ontario’s proposed electricity surcharge an ‘abusive threat’, adding for good measure that Ottawa must reduce ‘outrageous’ border taxes on American dairy products.

Trump’s verdict after this panic episode was to say that ‘The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First state.’

Mark Carney, Canada’s incoming PM said that the country would not back down until it is shown ‘respect’ by the USA.

Meanwhile the UK bosses are preparing for a showdown with the working class to try to force it to accept a semi-colonial type of existence with zero living standards plunging ever downwards.

UK businesses are obsessed by the fact that price increases will lead inevitably to mass strike actions as workers find that they cannot live on their current wages, that are being cut on a weekly basis by galloping price inflation.

In fact surveys of companies throughout the world are predicting that there will be mass sackings in Germany, France and the UK, with the working class paying the price for the capitalist crisis.

There are now estimated to be at least one million young people out of work, with a zero future for them under crisis-ridden capitalism.

While capitalism struggles in its death agony, the future of the masses of the working class, and the working class youth in particular, is zero.

The NHS, the great gain of the working class, is now being dismantled and is becoming not fit for purpose. The just elected Labour government is busily engaged in wage cutting, and attacking the remnants of the welfare state that the working class built in the UK, and is proud of it and its achievements.

While the oppression of the working class is increasing, the trade unions leaders with their massive and powerful organisations are standing back, and no longer see that their duty is to defend the basic rights of the working class and to get rid of a capitalist society that is now moving rapidly towards the abyss.

It is in this situation that the WRP, the News Line daily paper and the Young Socialists urge the working class to rapidly build the new revolutionary leadership to organise the general strike to bring down Starmer and to bring in a new workers government.

This will nationalise the banks and the major industries to bring in a socialist planned economy based on satisfying the needs and requirements of the working class and the youth.

British capitalism is bankrupt and broken and sees the only way forward to return to the conditions of the mass poverty of the 1930’s.

The message must be ‘never again’ and the workers in the trade unions must force their leaders to call a general strike now to bring down the Labour government and to bring in a workers government.

Youth must join and organise a mass Young Socialists that will lead the revolutionary struggle for the British socialist revolution.

Capitalism is bankrupt – the working class must be prepared to take the power and establish a socialist society whose motto will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’.

Bring an end to bankrupt capitalism. Forward to the British Socialist Revolution!