Starmer Wants To Impose EU Laws Onto The UK Working Class

PM SIR KEIR STARMER has just unveiled legislation that will give the power to the PM to adopt EU legislation without giving MPs a vote on the issue.

This is to be part of the drive to put the UK ‘at the heart of Europe’. The legislation will open up a ‘back door’ for rejoining the EU single market, and will reverse the Brexit Referendum of 2016.

Starmer is battling to remain as Prime Minister and hopes to strike deals with Brussels on food and drink, electricity, trading and carbon border taxes which he says will boost economic growth.

The plan which the Labour government intends to seal by the end of the year will see Europe dropping trade barriers on British goods.

In return, the EU will require the UK to align with existing European laws in those areas, which will be achieved via a new European Partnership Bill.

This will allow the UK to automatically adopt future EU rules whenever Brussels passes a new regulation within the scope of the deals.

It could well be copied into UK law without MPs being given a vote on the matter. Downing Street is thought to be looking at aligning with the EU in further sectors like car manufacturing and chemical production.

Also omitted from the King’s Speech was the legislation that allowed the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, as had been previously agreed.

However, Starmer’s days are numbered. Labour has just been routed in the recent elections, shattering the Labour leadership.

The government has been thrown into crisis as MPs organise to remove Starmer as Prime Minister and elect a new leader. But policies that workers have decisively rejected will continue under whichever new Prime Minister gets elected.

Millions of workers are facing hardship and poverty which is threatened to worsen as a result of the US war on Iran. The cost of living is expected to rise by 150%! Workers have shown their anger at bearing the brunt of this crisis. Now the unions must take action!

They must ensure that the UK is not sold out to the European Union bosses by the British government.

With the UK and EU ruling classes deep in mountains of debt everything that can be sold off is now up for sale!

The TUC must stop standing by and just watching what happens while the working class of the UK and the EU is being super exploited by both the European Union and the British government as the world capitalist crisis deepens.

In this crisis situation, the TUC must be made to take the lead. It must be made to call a Special Congress to organise a general strike to bring down the Labour government, whoever leads it, and bring in a Workers Government and socialism.

Such decisive action will win the support of millions of workers in the US, the UK and also throughout Europe.

Capitalism has had its day and must be dumped into the ‘dustbin of history’ where it belongs.

What is required is to complete the world socialist revolution that Lenin and Trotsky began in 1917 when they overthrew Russian capitalism and brought in the workers state.

All over the world the working class is on the move and is determined not to be driven back into some new dark ages, as the crisis of capitalism erupts world wide.

Now is the time to organise not just the British socialist revolution, but to build revolutionary parties in all the major capitalist countries, so as to put an end to capitalism on a world scale.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to lead the struggle for the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

The capitalist system remains in a desperate crisis with its nuclear weaponry threatening the masses of the world.

We must not let a day go by – kick out Labour now and go forward to a Workers Government and socialism!