Starmer urges send British jets to the Ukraine to combat Russia!

Dispatching British fighter jets to Ukraine ‘to police the skies against Russia above the Ukraine’, emerged as a planning proposal at Sir Keir Starmer’s ‘coalition of the willing’ conference of EU generals and war mongers at their Northwood HQ on Thursday.

The key military war planners from more than 30 EU countries discussed sending British Typhoons to Ukraine to provide air cover for a planned EU and UK army ‘troops on the ground’ plan by Starmer.

Starmer had previously pledged to put British troops on the ground if Donald Trump successfully negotiates a peace deal with Vladimir Putin.

He boasted: ‘The political momentum that we’ve built up… is being translated here into military planning and operational planning.

‘We hope there will be a deal, but what I do know is if there is to be a deal, the time for planning is now. It’s not after a deal is reached,’ Starmer stressed at the conference.

According to the Daily Telegraph, a senior RAF source said that British air cover would have been discussed at the meeting, because in the event UK soldiers go into Ukraine, ‘there will be a requirement for top cover’.

The RAF would provide either Typhoons or F35s as both provide ‘excellent air-to-air policing’.

Only the US and France can send airborne early warning and control aircraft that provide critical surveillance, including detection of missiles.

However, ‘the British Army and RAF will be part of the first vanguard into Ukraine,’ an RAF source said.

Britain has already agreed to send six Typhoons to Poland to conduct air-to-air policing for the first time in the coming weeks.

A Downing Street aide said: ‘The Brits will likely be one of the first nations to commit because everyone follows the Brits. If the Yanks aren’t ready to commit, telling people what to do, is for Keir to say’.

This plan is nothing short of war preparations against Russia. It will be like the notorious ‘No fly Zone’ over Libya in 2011. Supposedly to be used ‘to protect civilians’, it was used as a cover to wage all out war by France, the UK and the US to destroy the forces of President Gaddafi’s government during the Libyan civil war.

Driven by the raging world economic crisis, with recession throughout the bankrupt ridden UK and EU and with the problems of their war against Russia in the Ukraine, the European imperialists are desperate.

They have been shocked by US President Trump’s funding withdrawal from NATO and his separate peace deal with Ukraine to secure their mineral rights.

The EU hopes raising Euro 500 billion for rearmament will secure the European Union.

The frenzied rearmament and militarisation of the US , UK and EU economies for war against Russia, is a warning about what is to come. A Third World War is now on the agenda of the US,UK and EU imperialists, to try to smash the Russian and Chinese economies.

However the US, UK, and EU economies are heading for their biggest ever political and economic crisis.

The UK’s disastrous economic statistics show that the Treasury is on track to miss official forecasts for public borrowing by £63bn ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves planned spending cuts next week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday that public sector net borrowing excluding banks, in the 11 months to February overshot projections by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) by more than £20.4bn.

The forecast will include costing for cuts and a tightening of eligibility for health-related benefits announced this week.

Starmer’s war preparations are to be financed by his internal war on the working class at home to ram through more cuts on social expenditure, welfare and mass sackings, with privatisation and destruction of the NHS and his abolition of NHS England.

This is now an urgent life or death situation for the British and international working class. The capitalist system must be abolished and replaced with socialism, before it plunges the planet into a Third World War.

We urge all workers and youth to join the Workers’ Revolutionary Party and International Committee of the Fourth international to lead the struggle to complete the world socialist revolution that was begun in Russia in 1917. There is not a moment to lose!