Starmer Declares For Thatcher And Confirms He Is An Out And Out Enemy Of Working Class!

LABOUR leader Starmer has yet again stabbed the working class in the back, with his praise for Margaret Thatcher, the Tory leader who sought to dump the entire crisis of the capitalist system onto the backs of the working class, and make trade unionism permanently illegal.

She was seen off by the working class, and now Starmer is seeking to rehabilitate her, and ally himself with Tory extremists who want to see trade unionism being made permanently illegal.

He says that Thatcher affected ‘meaningful change’ as he invites Tory right wingers to join the Labour Party or at least pledge that they would be prepared to keep a right wing Labour government in office.

Writing for The Sunday Telegraph, Starmer, the arch-opponent of Brexit, lambasts the Tory Party for having ‘failed to realise the possibilities of Brexit’. This is hypocrisy writ large!

He wants to form a common front with the right wing of the Tory Party so that he can dump Labour’s left wing, and impose a dictatorship over the working class and the trade unions.

Advertising himself to the Tories as the man to form the much heralded ‘new party’, Starmer told the Telegraph that he has administered ‘shock therapy’ to Labour over the last three years.

He pleads that he is now ready to do the same and more, side-by-side with the Tories. Writing for The Sunday Telegraph, he states: ‘Across Britain, there are people who feel disillusioned, frustrated, angry, worried.

‘Many of them have alas voted Conservative but feel that their party has left them. I understand that. I saw that with my own party and acted to fix it.

‘But I also understand that many will still be uncertain about Labour. I ask them to take a look at us again.’

The arch enemy of Brexit continues that the Tory Party has ‘squandered the opportunities and failed to realise the possibilities of Brexit. They will bequeath public finances more akin to a minefield than a solid foundation.’

On migration, Starmer has seen the racist light. He declares: ‘This was a government that was elected on a promise that immigration would come down’ and that the British people ‘would always be in control. For immigration to then triple is more than just another failure, it is a betrayal.’

He ended his effort with another tribute to Thatcher. He declared that ‘she was right to describe the rule of law as the first duty of the government!’

It is therefore to be a campaign to smash the unions for Starmer and his new would-be allies. There is no doubt that Starmer intends to break Labour’s links with the unions in order all the better to smash them for the bosses.

The TUC has in fact been forced, by the evolution of Starmer and Labour to the right, to call a Special Congress next Saturday to discuss action to fight the government’s anti-union laws that will destroy the trade unions, at a time of rampant inflation and capitalist collapse, when they will be needed more than ever before in their history.

In fact, the world crisis of capitalism has intensified the class struggle internationally as the imperialists plot and take action to take over the oil-rich Middle East, and destroy all opposition, men, women and children. It wants to smash the Arab states and steal their oil resources, and as we can see in Gaza kill limitless numbers of men, women and children in the process.

In fact, the issue is plain. This a war on two fronts. At home, to smash the trade unions and the working class, and abroad, to kill hundreds of thousands of Arabs to steal their oil resources and re-enslave them.

The UK working class and the workers of the world must take their stand alongside the Arab peoples to put an end to capitalist barbarism and go forward to world socialism.

We urge the TUC to invite trade unionists from the Arab states and the rest of the world to their Special Congress next Saturday.

Its purpose is to organise the struggle to smash the anti-union laws that the UK government is bringing in.

It must be expanded to include the struggle of the Arab peoples to stop the theft of their oil wealth by imperialism. At this Congress, the TUC must call a general strike to bring down the Tory government and bring in socialism, striking a blow for the workers of the world including the Arab peoples.

This is the only way forward, through the unity of the Arab peoples and the working class of the world!

Forward to the organisation of the Fourth International to unite the workers of the world in the struggle for the victory of the world socialist revolution.