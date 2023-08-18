Starmer cuddles up to the Financial Times as he gets ready to stab the working class in the back!

WORLD capitalism and in particular British capitalism is in its greatest crisis ever with sections of the Tory party compeletely demoralised by the ‘Oceans of Debt’ that they have created, and the refusal of the working class to pay the bill for it.

The Tory party is drowning in this Ocean of Debt and its leaders already feel that only a military police style dictatorship over the trade unions stands any chance of saving it from overthrowal.

However the working class is enormously strong and what the ruling class needs is a Labour turncoat or turncoats to lead the attack on the working class, if it is to stand any chance of success.

Journals such as the Financial Times have made it clear that Sir Keir Starmer, the already knighted ‘Labour leader’, is their man, having shown his metal by helping to keep the Human Rights protestor Assange in jail, and by threatening to sack MPs who stand on picket lines alongside workers.

The opening ground for such a dictatorship will be the establishment of a National Government out of the crisis that already surrounds the outcome of the next general election, with sections of the Tory Party already announcing that their party is now worse than useless and is unable to force the masses to take the necessary medicine to put capitalism right.

The prescription is massive wage cuts, mass sackings, the privatisation of the NHS, and getting rid of the right to strike.

The current favourite for the post of the leader of such a national government is the ‘Labour Leader’ Sir Keir Starmer, who is already a crucial part of the capitalist state having played his part in jailing the Human Rights protester Assange and keeping the whistleblowing Wikileaks founder in jail.

The Financial Times has been feeling him out and has revealed and confirmed that he is willing to rip up worers’ rights to blunt Tory claims that he is ‘anti-business’ and still believes in some workers’ rights.

The FT has stated that ‘Labour has watered down plans to strengthen workers’ rights as Sir Keir Starmer tries to woo corporate leaders and discredit Tory claims that his party is “anti-business” ahead of the next general election.

‘A pledge to boost the protection of gig economy workers was diluted by the Labour party’s leadership at Labour’s national policy forum in Nottingham last month.

‘The party also clarified its position on probation for new recruits, confirming a future Labour government would continue to allow companies to dismiss staff during a trial period.

‘The moves come ahead of a battle for the support of business leaders before a general election expected next year.’

The FT observes: ‘Conservative ministers are looking to highlight what they see as a contradiction between Labour’s policies and Starmer’s efforts to court corporate chiefs in what party insiders have called a “smoked salmon and scrambled egg” offensive.’

In the run-up to Labour’s annual conference in October a menu will be formed from which it picks its manifesto pledges.

Already ‘Passages seen by the FT showed that Labour has diluted its 2021 pledge to create a single status of “worker” for all but the genuinely self-employed, regardless of sector, wage or contract type.

‘The policy was aimed at guaranteeing “basic rights and protections” for all workers, including those in the gig economy. Instead of introducing the policy immediately, Labour has agreed it would consult on the proposal in government, considering how “a simpler framework” that differentiates between workers and the genuinely self-employed ‘could properly capture the breadth of employment relationships in the UK’ and ensure workers can still ‘benefit from flexible working where they choose to do so’.

The FT continues: ‘Labour also clarified that its previously announced plans to introduce “basic individual rights from day one for all workers”, including sick pay, parental leave and protection against unfair dismissal, will “not prevent?.?.?.? probationary periods with fair and transparent rules and processes.”

The FT added: ‘The policy body also confirmed that businesses would retain the right to fairly dismiss workers — on the grounds of capability, conduct or redundancy — under a Labour administration. Labour may face further showdowns with trade union officials over its policy programme.

‘Unite, Britain’s largest union and a major financial backer of Labour, gave the document agreed in Nottingham the ‘thumbs down’, refusing to back its stance on workers’ rights and access to unions.’

The TUC Congress meets on Monday September 11. It must call a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers government and socialism. This is the only way forward!