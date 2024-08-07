Revolution At Home And Abroad – Victory To Hamas And To The UK Workers Revolution!

THE appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the new political leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, after the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, has drawn applause from various regional resistance groups, who described his selection as ‘the best successor to the best predecessor.’

The Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement said in a statement: ‘We congratulate our brothers in Hamas for selecting commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of its political bureau.

‘The success of our brothers in Hamas, in conducting internal consultations, and filling the vacancy in the political bureau leadership after the assassination of the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh … with such a speed, despite the war against them, is a strong message to the Zionist enemy that Hamas remains strong and cohesive, and that the enemy has not affected its structure, despite the war of extermination.’

The Islamic Jihad wished Sinwar and Hamas ‘success in proceeding towards achieving the goals of the Palestinian people in the liberation of their land, the return of Palestinians to their homeland, and the expulsion of the occupation.’

The Palestinian revolution has emerged out of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh stronger than ever, and prepared to deliver very heavy blows against the Zionist gangsters, who are backed by the US and UK ruling classes, in order to liberate the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile at home, Labour has just confirmed that it is scrapping an infamous anti-strike law that was brought in last year, the ‘Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023’, which placed legal requirements on how much continuing work would have to be done in certain sectors during industrial disputes.

The six broad areas bound by the law were health, education, fire and rescue, transport, border security and and nuclear decommissioning.

The law is to be repealed as part of the Employment Rights Bill which will be introduced within the first 100 days of Sir Kier Starmer’s government.

The Tory shadow business secretary, Kevin Holinrake, has fumed: ‘By surrendering to their paymaster, Labour are showing us who is really in charge.’

Ms Rayner, the Labour Deputy Prime Minister, said ‘Attempting to clamp down on the fundamental freedom of working people has got us nowhere, and this was targeted at sectors who dedicate their lives to serving us all.

‘That’s why we’re scrapping this pointless law and creating a partnership between business, trade unions and working people through our new deal. Repealing this legislation is the first part of our plan to reset industrial relations so they are fit for a modern economy.’

The Tory shadow business secretary Kevin Holinrake commented: ‘We put the interests of the British public first though our Minimum Service Levels, making sure that the militant trade unions could not cripple the railways, schools or the NHS.’

The millions of TUC members must now move into action to force the TUC to immediately convene a special TUC Congress to debate and decide on a policy instructing Labour to nationalise the banks and all of the major industries and to put them under immediate workers’ control and management.

This will be an action that will be supported by millions of workers and youth who understand that capitalism has only got new wars and massive trade collapses to offer them, and that the time is definitely right for the working class to expropriate the bosses and the bankers and bring in a planned socialist economy whose axiom will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’.

If the TUC will not call a Special Congress to allow the membership to decide to take action against big business and the bosses then the trade unions must call a massive lobby of the TUC on September 9 at its annual congress.

A massive lobby will demand the TUC call a general strike to bring down the Labour government and bring in a workers government and socialism.

Capitalism has had its day and is fit only to be dispatched into the dustbin of history by a working class that is determined to go forward to worldwide socialism where production will be to satisfy peoples’ needs, not to make super profits for a handful of billionaires.