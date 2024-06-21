Respond to the death agony of imperialism by organising the victory of the worldwide socialist revolution!

ON FRIDAY, June 21, The Republic of Armenia officially recognised the State of Palestine, raising the number of countries that recognise Palestinian statehood to 149 out of the 193 member states of the United Nations General Assembly. Only the imperialist powers are refusing to recognise Palestine.

In a statement released yesterday, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing war as critical issues on the international political agenda that necessitate an urgent resolution.

‘The Republic of Armenia has joined United Nations General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,’ the statement read.

The ministry emphasised Armenia’s pursuit of a peaceful and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution as the only way to achieve peace and security.

This recognition follows similar declarations last month by Slovenia, Spain, Norway and Ireland, further boosting international support for Palestinian statehood.

In fact, the imperialist powers are in sharp decline and no longer have the power to crush the movement for national liberation, and have even lost their technical superiority.

The Washington Post acknowledged this in a Wednesday report that was published after Hezbollah released a 9-minute video captured by a drone showing strategic locations in the northern part of the Israeli occupied territories, including sea and airports in the city of Haifa.

The Israeli air defence systems were ‘caught off guard’ by simple and low-tech drones used by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement and its allies in the region, the American newspaper reported.

Hezbollah said that its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) returned to Lebanon unimpeded, challenging Israel’s capability to intercept drones.

‘Israel received a shock Tuesday when Hezbollah released drone footage … showing off its drone abilities,’ the report said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an article on Hezbollah’s success in challenging the occupation’s air defence system.

It said Hezbollah – thanks to the technology and precise weapons it possesses – ‘has turned into a smart army with neat capabilities that enable it to collect intelligence and carry out attacks in a way that threatens the Israeli army and vital infrastructure.’

‘The Israeli army still has not found the way to deal with the threat of Hezbollah’s drones,’ which are ‘wreaking great destruction in the north, crushing the sense of security of tens of thousands of settlers, who are too scared to return,’ it added.

The US ruling class is however getting ready to reintervene in the Middle East. ‘The United States is practising outright deception. Washington built a floating pier off Gaza, claiming it was aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to the territory. It is, however, used a tool to occupy Gaza and support the Zionist enemy’s military,’ Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday.

He said: ‘The US defines occupation as liberation, and murder and genocide as assistance.’

‘The Americans continue to openly support the Zionist enemy. Bombs and military logistics reach the Israeli occupying forces via air to kill Palestinians. The US is preparing to dispatch 50 F-15 fighter aircraft to support the occupation regime in continuing its genocide in Gaza,’ the Ansarullah chief said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Houthi pointed to the heavy casualties of the Israeli military in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying, ‘Any time that the enemy wants to turn the tide in its favour, it suffers a great deal of losses.’

‘The growing number of casualties within the ranks of the Israeli military compared to previous months, shows that Gaza-based fighters are performing much better than before. Despite a tight siege, unrelenting destruction and the generous support of the United States and Britain for Israel, resistance fighters are still steadfast and firm. The steadfastness of fighters in Gaza has driven the enemy to the point that its leaders have acknowledged such a fact,’ he said.

Commenting on the cases brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, Houthi said the entire international community expects concrete legal actions against the usurping regime.

‘Israel does not care about the decisions of the Security Council, the United Nations and international courts of law. Nevertheless, we must know that any condemnation will upset the regime,’ he said.

Internationally, the whole imperialist world order has been turned upside down and inside out. Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International worldwide to complete the job, by overthrowing capitalism and imperialism and replacing then with a worldwide nationalised and planned economy capable of satisfying all human needs.