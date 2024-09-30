Reply to the US-UK attacks on the Palestinians by making October 10th the first day of a general strike action worldwide!

THE Hamas movement has condemned the Israeli occupation’s brutal aerial attacks on Hezbollah and the Lebanon as a ‘dangerous escalation’ and ‘part of the US-backed aggression and crimes against Palestine, Lebanon and the Arab region.’

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas expressed its full solidarity with the Yemeni people and the Ansarullah Movement against the Zionist-American aggression, and highly appreciated their renewed vow to continue defending Palestine and its people.

Hamas affirmed that the Israeli occupation and its war criminals will not succeed in demoralising the Palestinian people, or the region’s peoples and their resistance. It added that the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and the region will continue to strike Israel’s strongholds and make it pay dearly for its crimes.

The health ministry in Gaza said yesterday that the Israeli occupation army committed two massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, killing and injuring at least 128 civilians, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.

The health ministry added that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7th, climbed to 41,615 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 96,359 people.

Besides the large number of casualties and the huge displacement of people, basic food, fuel, water and medical supplies have run out for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade and the massive destruction of infrastructure and facilities.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued to escalate their bloody war on Lebanon for the eighth consecutive day, carrying out assassinations and shelling homes and facilities, including in the heart of the capital, Beirut, resulting in more martyrs and injuries.

Yesterday morning, the occupation’s aircraft launched an airstrike on the Cola area in the heart of Beirut, marking the first such targeting outside the southern suburbs of the capital.

The strike targeted a residential apartment in the predominantly Sunni area near the road linking the capital to Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Also yesterday morning, Lebanese media reported that three Israeli airstrikes targeted the city of Hermel and its surroundings in northeastern Lebanon. Al-Mayadeen TV reported that more than 10 martyrs and a large number of injured were initially reported as a result of the airstrikes on Hermel, while an elderly woman was martyred in an airstrike on a house in Nabi Osman in the northern Bekaa.

In the early hours after midnight, the occupation’s warplanes targeted the town of Qlayla in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon and launched an airstrike on Baalbek.

It is now crystal clear that the Palestinian revolution is driving forwards and will not be stopped by either the armed might of the US ruling class or by the perfidy and manoeuvres of its British opposite number.

The workers and youth of the world both support and admire the liberation struggle of the Palestinian people. The time for action, and action on a world scale, has arrived.

The US, UK and EU trade unions must take strike action on Saturday October 5th when there is to be a massive pro-Palestine demonstration in London.

The UK’s TUC is calling a ‘workplace day of action’ on Thursday October 10th. This must now be turned into the first day of an indefinite general strike to bring down the cringing Starmer Labour government which stands idly by watching the Palestinians being slaughtered, and bring in a Workers government and socialism.

Millions are now on the march for Palestine and also against the massive changes in jobs, wages and conditions that the bosses are trying to force through worldwide.

Now is the time for the workers of the world to call a general strike on October 10th and in the UK to dump the cringing Starmer government to bring in a workers’ government and socialism.

There is not a moment to lose! Make October 10th the first day of an international general strike to bring down the capitalist governments and go forward to socialism!