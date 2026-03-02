Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei murdered in a bombing raid by Israel and the USA!

IRAN’S Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed and in fact murdered in a major assault on Iran by Israel and the United States, President Donald Trump has announced.

Israel and the US have conducted 900 strikes in just 12 hours on military bases, nuclear sites and government buildings across Iran using F-35s, F32s and one-way attack drones.

Trump hailed the killing on ‘Truth Social’ declaring: ‘This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.’

Iran responded, on Saturday night, by firing missiles and drones at US bases and civilian targets in five Gulf states, as it pledged retaliation.

In fact, Iranian missiles breached Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ and landed in Tel Aviv.

Iran also struck the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The US has now amassed an intense strike force in the region, but is now alarmed by the news that Iran intends to use ballistic missiles against any massing of US troops.

The workers of the world, including the workers of the UK and the USA in their organised trade unions, must give their support to the millions of Iranian workers and youth who are fighting imperialism.

The TUC Congress cannot just stand by and watch as the US-UK bosses seek to take action against those sections of workers who are opposed to imperialism.

In fact, the TUC must immediately call a Special Congress, to mobilise the millions of UK workers to take general strike action to bring down the Labour government and bring in a workers government that will stand with the workers of the world to smash capitalism.

The imperialist powers are absolutely desperate as their capitalist system goes into the biggest crisis in its crisis-ridden history.

For the ruling classes, the only way out of this crisis is to make the working class pay for it with millions of unemployed and slashed wages for those who are still at work.

All over the world, the working class is now under the most savage attacks in its history as bosses seek to survive by starving workers and their families.

Workers in the EU, the USA and throughout Asia must be mobilised to take part in a World Congress of the Trade Unions. Top of the agenda must be the mobilisation of the working class to carry through the world socialist revolution.

Most workers now realise that there is no future under the capitalist system and that the only way forward is to expropriate the bosses and bring in a worldwide socialist economy based on the provision of ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’.

Capitalism is now entering the biggest crisis in its history.

The trade unions must now call an International Congress to deal with what is the death agony of the capitalist system by nationalising the banks and the major industries worldwide.

The workers of the world must organise the Fourth International with the specific task of carrying out the world socialist revolution to put an end to capitalism for ever by bringing in a nationalised and planned economy whose sole purpose will be to satisfy people’s needs!

As Marx declared, long ago: ‘Workers of the world unite, you have a world to win and nothing to lose but your chains.’

Build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International worldwide!

Forward to the victory of the world socialist revolution!’

Replace bankrupt capitalism with worldwide socialism!