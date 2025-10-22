Putin defies Trump – Time to Build 4th International – Forward with World Socialist Revolution!

THE peace talks between Russia and the Western powers represented by Donald Trump have hit the buffers with an almighty bang after Russia refused to surrender and would not accept the USA’s terms for a ceasefire in the Ukraine.

The White House confirmed yesterday that the US President would not be meeting Vladimir Putin, in the ‘near future’ after Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister refused to accept the terms of the United States for a ceasefire (surrender) in the Ukraine.

In fact the Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov, told Marco Rubio, the US secretary of State, that Russia would not agree to a ceasefire that froze the front lines in the Ukraine.

He said that ‘An immediate ceasefire in the Ukraine would mean only one thing: most of it would remain under Nazi rule’ indicating that Russia favoured ‘regime change’ in the Ukraine.

Europe responded to the Russian stance by dispatching Mark Rutte, NATO’s secretary general, to brief Trump on a separate 12 point peace plan worked on by a coalition of the willing who were ready for military action against Russia.

Russia is correctly demanding that the Ukraine with- draw from the entirety of the Eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions as the precondition for peace.

Meanwhile the western powers, including the UK, are busy rearming and boasting about the new weapons that are at their disposal for the task ahead.

Russia has long demanded that the Ukraine withdraws from the entire eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions as a precondition for peace.

There is no doubt that the imperialist powers, whose bankrupt capitalist economies are in a desperate crisis, loaded up with trillions of debt, are being driven towards a Third World War, with Russia and China as the principal targets of their rapid rearmament.

They in fact see the working class at home as being their main enemy!

The economies of the US-UK axis are in a desperate economic and political crisis with capitalist governments falling on a weekly basis as in France and other countries.

The ruling classes of the USA and UK are driving towards a Third World War to smash their capitalist rivals and then to smash the working class at home, as the only way out of the crisis and death agony of the capitalist system.

The UK trade unions that are supported by millions of workers and youth must make it clear that they will oppose any attempt to drag the UK and the US into another imperialist world war to redevide the world and to smash the Russian and Chinese revolutions as well as destroying the economies of their alleged allies.

The TUC must be made to respond to the war threats of the US and UK imperialist alliances with working class general strikes to smash capitalism.

The US, UK and EU workers must make it clear that they will counter any war drive to smash the Russian and Chinese economies with general strikes to bring down the US, UK and EU governments.

The truth of the matter is that there is only one way out of the developing world crisis for the working class, and this is to turn the imperialist war into a civil war with the working class of the world united to smash the capitalist and imperialist systems, and with the victory of the world socialist revolution, organise planned socialist economies that will function on the basis of planned production by the working class to satisfy people’s needs, not make the few into billionaires, and the many living hand to mouth.

The time has come to build revolutionary parties able to mobilise the millions of workers to carry out the World Socialist Revolution and consign capitalism to its real place, the dustbin of history.

Now is the time to build the WRP and the Fourth International and mass Young Socialists movements to carry through the victory of the world socialist revolution!