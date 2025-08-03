President Trump Panics – And Pledges To Send In The Nuclear Submarines!

TRUMP’S declaration that he is sending two nuclear submarines into ‘appropriate regions’ to threaten Russia, has made public that he is preparing for the prospect of a nuclear strike on Russia, and a Third World War, following his failure to make any ‘progress’ in his talks with Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

In fact, Trump is contemplating a war, on two fronts, with the workers of Russia and China, alongside the trade unions of the UK, EU and the USA.

The Stalinist bureaucracy has had no option but to respond to the open imperialist threats being made against Russia, while the working class of the EU, USA and the UK will have no alternative but to rise up to take the power and establish worldwide socialism. Dmitry Medvedev has issued a public warning to Trump that he must soften his stance and has reminded the US president that Russia also has a nuclear arsenal.

The feet of clay of the Stalinist bureaucracy, that is being revealed on a daily basis, is that it is unable and even fearful of calling on the working class of the world to stop such a war, starting with massive general strike actions, since they fear that the masses will not stop at just bringing down the bosses but will press on to bring down the bureaucrats to organise a Worldwide Socialist Republic.

Trump’s threats are quite open. Putin has been given less than a week to respond to Trump’s deadline and his threats against Russia.

Trump said on social media: ‘Based on the highly provocative statements of the former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.’

In fact, Trump’s threats against Russia are growing, with Putin being given less than a week to respond to Trump’s 10-day deadline to move towards making peace with the Ukrainian fascists, or see crippling sanctions implode on Russia and its closest trading partners, Vietnam and China.

The US navy has 71 nuclear powered ballistic missile armed submarines in its naval fleets. All of these are now poised to take action to try to smash the Russian and Chinese revolutions.

In fact, the working class of the world has reached a decisive stage in the struggle to extend the Russian and Chinese revolutions to smash capitalism worldwide and bring in a World Socialist Republic.

The working class must go forward and establish sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to complete the World Socialist Revolution that was begun by Lenin and Trotsky with the victorious 1917 revolution.

The Second World War led to the victory of the Chinese Revolution. Today what is required is the building of sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country.

These sections will organise socialist revolutions in the USA, the UK and throughout the EU to put an end to capitalism by laying the basis for the World Socialist Republic where production will be based on satisfying people’s needs and not on creating a class of billionaires amidst a sea of mass poverty.

The working class must now organise sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International worldwide to lead to the victory of the world socialist revolution.

These must include political revolutions in the Degenerated Workers States of Russia and China where the Stalinist bureaucracy has seized temporary political control, but has been unable to re-establish private ownership.

There is no doubt that capitalism is now in its greatest ever crisis, in fact, its death agony.

There is also no doubt that sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International must be built in every country to mobilise and organise the working class to overthrow the capitalist states and bring in workers governments that will carry forward the establishment of World Socialism. Forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution! There is not a moment to lose!