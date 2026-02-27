PLO Executive Committee says the Palestinian leadership will take key political and legal steps against Israeli measures

THE Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has said that, in light of Israel’s continued aggressive policies, the Palestinian leadership will take significant political, legal and diplomatic measures and formulate a comprehensive national plan to confront the challenges of the coming phase and safeguard the higher interests of the Palestinian people.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed recent developments in the Palestinian territories, particularly the decision by the Israeli government to classify lands in the West Bank as ‘state land’. It said the move constitutes a dangerous escalation, a violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, and threatens regional stability.

According to the committee, the decision amounts to the practical start of annexation of occupied Palestinian land and an end to signed agreements. It calls for a serious Arab and international stance to compel Israel to reverse these policies.

The committee also addressed an announcement by the United States Embassy in Israel regarding the provision of consular services in West Bank settlements. It said the step represents an attempt to legitimise settlement activity, which is illegal under international law and contrary to UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

It further criticised statements attributed by the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, regarding biblical claims over the region, saying such remarks contradict historical and diplomatic norms and called on the US administration to clarify its position.

The Executive Committee discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, citing that ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire continued – killings, displacement and delays in the entry of aid.

It called for the immediate implementation of the second phase of the US-backed plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and steps towards reconstruction, in coordination with the Palestinian government.

The committee warned of the impact of Israel’s continued withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues, saying it undermines the Palestinian government’s ability to meet its obligations. It also cited Israeli military raids in West Bank cities and restrictions affecting worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, particularly during Ramadan.

The committee welcomed preparations for holding local council elections in April, stressing the importance of ensuring their success.

The Executive Committee concluded by saluting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful popular resistance as a means to confront Israeli policies.

Meanwhile, human rights groups and pro-Palestinian activists held a protest outside New York City Hall, condemning what they described as attempts to impose ‘buffer zones’ that could be used to restrict political demonstrations.

The protest comes after the introduction of two bills in City Hall, which human rights advocates and activists believe would grant police broad authority to determine the location of protests and pave the way for the selective targeting of demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine.

The activists pointed out that this move could grant the New York Police Department broad discretionary powers that could lead to restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, at a time when pro-Palestinian protests continue across the United States.

The Palestinian revolution is now determined to not only create the State of Palestine but to see off the various US and UK imperialist counter attacks trying to halt the march to the Palestinian state.

In fact, it is time that the UK, EU and US trade union movements took general strike actions in support of the establishment of the Palestinian state.

This means that the TUC must give a lead and there is no doubt that millions of British workers will answer the call to take general strike action in support of Palestine and in the process create the conditions for carrying forward the British socialist revolution.

Such a move would rapidly win mass support from the workers of the world who will be only too willing to get rid of the capitalist system worldwide and go forward to the World Socialist Republic.