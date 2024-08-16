Palestinians Set To March On Gaza! The UK And US Trade Unions Must Take Action In Their Support!

ON the day the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza genocide reached 40,000, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas defiantly announced he will visit Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem with the entire Palestinian leadership, to stop the Israeli killing.

He was addressing the Turkish parliament on Thursday, alongside Turkish President Recep Erdogan, on an official visit, and declared that after visiting Gaza he plans to go to Jerusalem and the West Bank and he challenged the UN general secretary and world leaders to do likewise.

‘The real objective of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, is to eradicate the Palestinian presence from their homeland and forcibly displace them’, he declared.

No such actions ‘would ever succeed, no matter how persistent the efforts’, he added.

President Abbas reaffirmed that: ‘Gaza is an integral part of the unified Palestinian state.

‘There will be no state in Gaza alone.

‘The Palestinian people will not be broken and will never surrender.

‘We will rebuild Gaza and heal the wounds of our people with the support of the Arab and Islamic nations and global allies, within the framework of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.’

The Palestinian leader stressed that ‘those responsible for war crimes would not escape justice’, declaring that ‘their crimes would not be forgotten over time’.

The latest Israeli atrocities in Gaza, where Israeli jets bombed the Al-Tabi’in school causing over 100 casualties in Gaza, the gratuitous murder of a young Palestinian policeman in the West Bank and Israeli settler terror throughout the West Bank, were the last straw which forced Abbas to take action.

Despite recent internal political differences between Abbas’s Fatah movement in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza, the escalating annihilation in Gaza and the West Bank and the heroic war waged by Hamas has now left the Fatah leaders with no alternative but to defend Gaza alongside Hamas.

This unity in action has the power to bring down the Netanyahu.government in Israel, which has lost the war with Hamas, having failed to defeat it, and is now showing a total disregard for a cease-fire to release the remaining Israeli hostages.

In Ramallah, the official spokesman for the presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that ‘the continuation of the Israeli tampering through the daily massacres in the Gaza Strip, and the continuation of attacks in the West Bank, the latest of which was the killing of citizens in Balata camp east of Nablus, and many injuries, and the detention of dozens of citizens throughout the West Bank, will lead to an explosion in the already burning region, and the responsibility is borne by the US administration, which provides all forms of support for the continuation of the aggression.’

He added that ‘US administration is well aware that the occupation government seeks to ignite the entire region in order to try to ensure its political survival, by continuing the policy of a war of extermination, of killing, destruction and starvation, but it does not force Israel, its strategic ally, to stop these provocations, which if continued, will ignite the entire region’.

Endless talks about a ceasefire serve only to give more time for Israel to complete its genocide.

Hamas’ main demands are for an immediate and permanent ceasefire NOW and the release of all Palestinian hostages in Israeli prisons, confronting Israel’s attempt to stay in Gaza and grab all its land.

Israeli air-strikes on Syria continue daily and a series of assassinations in Lebanon against the Hezbollah, in Gaza and Iran against Hamas are already provoking a regional war. The US has moved two aircraft carrier strike groups into the region to defend Israel against the Palestinians, Iran and Hezbollah.

The working class of the UK, the US and the EU must now actively enter this struggle by forcing the union leaders to call general strikes to bring down the US and UK governments and bring in workers governments.

This is the way forward to the victory of the Palestinian revolution and to the victory of the world socialist revolution!