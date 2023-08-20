Palestinian Prisoners Win A Victory Over Israeli Jailers As The Tuc Keeps Quiet Over Palestine!

TENS of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated across the occupied territories for the 33rd straight week against the policies of Israel’s right wing extremist cabinet that includes fascists, and which wants to abolish the judiciary.

The Israeli protests have been a fixed weekly event since January, when Netanyahu announced the overhaul plan to end the ability of the regime’s Supreme Court to overrule illegal decisions made by the politicians.

More than 10,000 Israeli reserve troops, including members of the elite intelligence unit 8200 and air force pilots, have said they would no longer show up for duty on a voluntary basis in protest against the cabinet’s insistence to go ahead with its judicial coup.

Danny Yatom, the former head of the Israeli spy agency Mossad, has addressed a rally, saying the overhaul plan has provided an opportunity for ‘messianic extremists to actualise their racism, and for the ultra-orthodox to leverage for a military draft exemption and more money’.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have sustained injuries after Israeli troops stormed the northern part of the West Bank, amid stepped-up deadly violence by Israeli forces and extremist settlers.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced in a statement that its paramedics provided medical assistance to at least 72 people in Beita, located 13 kilometres (8.1 miles) south east of Nablus, on Saturday evening, as they were suffering breathing difficulties, as a result of inhaling excessive tear gas used by Israeli forces to suppress protest rallies in the town.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a young man was shot in the face with live ammunition. Another suffered shrapnel wounds to the hand, and two others were run over by an Israeli military jeep while riding a motorcycle.

Confrontations erupted in the Tulkarm refugee camp after Israeli forces invaded it, and fired live rounds, stun grenades and tear gas canisters.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank. At least 32 people have been killed in Palestinian retaliatory attacks against Israeli settlers during that time.

However, the Palestinians are continuing to win big victories!

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement has hailed the Palestinian prisoners for winning their demands, with Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stating that the accommodation to Palestinian prisoners’ demands proves that all attempts to undermine the inmates’ determination are doomed to failure.

The High National Emergency Committee of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Movement on Friday announced the suspension of the mass hunger strike launched by Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli detention centres, adding that their rights had been obtained.

The committee underlined that the hunger strike came as a response to punitive measures imposed by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Israeli Prison Service keeps Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions. The prisoners have also been subjected to systematic torture, harassment, and repression throughout the years of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

According to the Palestine Detainees Studies Centre, about 60% of the Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails suffer from chronic diseases, a number of whom died in detention, or after being released due to the severity of their cases.

It is under these conditions that they have won their victory. The Palestinian masses, with the prisoners at their head, are determined to win the State of Palestine and are confident that with Israel being undermined by its own contradictions, they will be able to establish their state with Jerusalem as its capital.

It will be a state of Palestine where Jewish workers and the Palestinian masses can live side by side in peace and harmony.

Delegates to the TUC Congress, to be held in Liverpool starting on the 10th of September, must support the Palestinian revolution and condemn the TUC leadership for deserting the struggle of the Palestinian people and for looking the other way as Palestinians are being slaughtered.

The TUC Congress must black all Israeli goods and call a series of one-day general strikes to show its support for Palestine and the establishment of the Palestinian state. Delegates must see to it that this is done! They must take their stand alongside the Palestinian people!