Palestinian liberation fighters condemn the White House’s continuing support for Israeli barbarism!

THE Palestinian resistance groups have condemned the recent statements made by the White House spokesman regarding the Rafah carnage, saying the remarks are just prompting the Israeli regime to continue its aggression and acts of genocide in Gaza.

The resistance groups spoke in a statement on Wednesday, a day after John Kirby, the US’ National Security Adviser, said the regime’s deadly strikes targeting displaced Palestinians in Rafah did not cross a ‘red line’ and would not lead to a change in Washington’s policy towards Tel Aviv.

‘The statements of the pillars of crime and terrorism in the American administration serve as motivation and encouragement for the leaders of the Nazi Zionist entity to continue killing and exterminating women and children and to practice all types of crime with complete freedom.’

The resistance groups went on to say that the international silence over the massacres and slaughters committed against displaced women and children encourages the Israeli regime to continue to defy justice, calling on the free people of the world to rise up in order to stop the Israeli crimes.

They also stressed that the massacres and slaughters committed by the occupying regime in Rafah, Jabalia, and elsewhere in Gaza will not break the will of Palestinians and their resistance, ‘nor will they push the resistance into submission.’

Israel’s three-week-old Rafah offensive stirred renewed outrage after an airstrike on Sunday set ablaze a tent camp in the west of the city.

The strike killed some 50 people, including many children, prompting global condemnations and calls for the implementation of a World Court order to halt Israel’s assault on Gaza.

The attack came two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to stop its US-backed aggression on Gaza that has killed more than 36,000 people since it started in October last year.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its attacks on Rafah with US support despite international condemnation.

On Tuesday Israeli forces targeted a tent camp in a designated ‘safe zone’ west of Rafah and killed at least 21 people. The invading forces pushed through Rafah on Wednesday as tanks were reported rolling into the centre of the city. Gaza’s Health Ministry said that at least 36,171 Palestinians have been killed and 81,420 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7. The ministry added that 75 people were killed in the latest 24-hour reporting period!

A high-ranking official from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas described their demands as ‘the most prominent red lines that resistance factions will not relinquish’.

He added that the latest remarks by the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu about new negotiations over Gaza are an attempt to buy more time to kill more Palestinians.

Badran noted that Hamas had not received any official notification from mediators regarding the resumption of ceasefire negotiations. ‘Israel is a rogue entity that violates international resolutions. Its attempt to justify massacres in Rafah will fail and will not deceive the world,’ the senior Hamas official said.

Netanyahu said on Sunday he ‘strongly opposes’ ending the war in Gaza, amid calls for a truce deal.

Before a meeting of his war cabinet, Netanyahu’s office said Hamas chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, ‘continues to demand the end of the war, the withdrawal of the IDF (Israeli military) from the Gaza Strip and leaving Hamas in place.’ ‘Prime Minister Netanyahu strongly opposes this,’ a statement said.

Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory to a trickle.

The Israeli war has killed at least 36,096 people, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 81,136 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.

However Ireland, Norway and Spain have now recognised the State of Palestine. Behind them stand millions of workers who insisted they acted and oppose the US-UK-Netanyahu butchery of the Palestinian people.

It is now overdue for the UK’s TUC to be forced off its knees and be made to call a general strike to force the UK to recognise Palestine. Millions of workers will force through the necessary general strike action in the near future to bring down the Tory regime and bring in the state of Palestine!