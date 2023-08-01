Overthrow of Niger’s pro-imperialist government a massive blow to imperialism

THE OUSTING of Niger president Mohamed Bazoum by the military has sent shock waves across the imperialist world, with France and the United States joining with their allies in imposing crippling sanctions on the West African country and demanding a return to ‘democratic rule’.

France, the former colonial power in Niger, suspended all aid and support, worth around 120 million euros, while the European Union cut all aid immediately.

The US signalled that it would similarly cut off any aid to Niger, ranked as one of the poorest nations in the world, unless Bazoum is immediately reinstated, while the United Nations suspended all humanitarian operations in the country.

With the US secretary of state Antony Blinken offering ‘unflagging support’ to the ousted Bazoum, and France accused by the new military government, headed by general Omar Tchiani, of plotting military intervention to reinstate him, it is clear that Bazoum’s removal is a massive blow to imperialism.

After all, there have been countless military coups around the world that have warranted only mild disapproval from the imperialist powers.

Niger is crucial for its large uranium deposits that supply a vital component of nuclear energy – an industry dominated by French state-owned companies.

The multi-billions earned from the resources that provide 70% of nuclear energy for Europe line the pockets of French companies, while 10 million Nigeriens live in extreme poverty.

Both the US and France have a sizeable military presence in Niger, with the US owning and operating a drone base in the country, ostensibly to fight against Islamic jihadist IS and Al-Qaeda fighters who have waged a long running terrorist campaign throughout the west of Africa.

However, neighbouring Mali kicked out French troops in 2021, with the country’s president accusing France of actually arming the terrorist groups in order to prolong the destabilisation of the region and the conflict, to justify France’s military domination and exploitation of its former colonies.

What has shocked the imperialist nations is that the military coup last week has been greeted with enthusiasm by the Nigerien people.

Thousands took to the streets of the capital Niamey on Sunday with some waving Russian flags and attacking the French embassy in a movement that is spreading fast across the country in support of deposing Bazoum who is seen as a loyal ally of western imperialism and its exploitation of the people.

In an interview a businessman, based 500 miles from the capital, expressed the hatred of the people telling the BBC: ‘I’m pro-Russian and I don’t like France.’ He said: ‘They’ve exploited all the riches of my country such as uranium, petrol, and gold. The poorest Nigeriens are unable to eat three times a day because of France.’

Since 2022, anti-French protests began to escalate across Niger after Bazoum approved the redeployment of French troops to Niger after they had been forced out of Mali.

In August 2022, a coalition of activists and trade unions formed the M62 movement to protest against the rising cost of living, poor governance and the presence of French troops.

These protests were banned or violently suppressed by the ‘democratic’ Bazoum government, with M62 leader Adboulaye Seydou jailed for nine months for ‘disrupting public order’.

Whatever the reasons of the military behind ousting Bazoum, their actions have unleashed and energised a mass revolutionary movement in the Nigerien masses against the domination of imperialism that will spread across the entire continent.

The imperialist powers led by the US, EU and UK are being crushed by a historic crisis that they can only resolve through reimposing their domination and exploitation of Africa while at the same time, waging a war on the working class at home to impose their economic crisis on the backs of the working class.

This has created a revolutionary situation as workers and the masses of the world rise up against a capitalist system that offers no future except poverty and war.

