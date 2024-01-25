Oust Sunak and bring back the call-up says the Tory Telegaph beating the war drums for World War III!

THE TORY Daily Telegraph yesterday sounded the alarm bells, in the face of the ever deepening crisis of British capitalism.

It was a double-barrelled message, that PM Sunak must be sacked or the Tories ‘will go extinct’. Sir Simon Clarke, who was Sunak’s number two at the Treasury, brought the good news, that he believes that ‘extinction is a very real possibility’ for the Conservative Party if Mr Sunak leads it into this year’s general election.

Sir Simon served as ‘Levelling Up Secretary’ under the short lived Liz Truss Tory regime.

Clarke’s message is that: ‘The unvarnished truth is that Rushi Sunak is leading the Conservatives into an election where we will be massacred.’

His solution to this crisis was unveiled further by the Telegraph, and was that the country needs the return of conscription, with all hands on deck ready for a war with Russia.

The Telegraph’s Defence Editor further unveiled the perspective when he wrote that: ‘The British public will be called up to fight if the UK goes to war because the military is too small.’

He adds that ‘General Patrick Sanders will use a speech to stress the need for the government to “mobilise the nation” in the event of a conflict with Russia.’

Sanders wants ‘men and women to be prepared for a call-up if NATO goes to war with Moscow.’

The suggestion is not that Russia is about to invade Europe but that Europe will need the call up to mobilise millions to attack Russia.

Sanders has already used a speech in 2022 to warn that the UK was facing its ‘1937 moment’ over the war in the Ukraine and said that ‘Britain must be ready to fight and win to ward off the threat from Russia.’

The Telegraph adds: ‘Yesterday the chief of Norway’s armed forces said that the country must increase defence spending in the face of a potential war with Russia within three years.’

The imperialist powers including Britain are already egging on Israel to smash the Palestinian people, and UK and US planes are attacking the Houthis over the Red Sea, to try and keep oil prices down through massive military actions.

The truth of the matter is that the crisis of capitalism and imperialism is driving the imperialist powers to wars and into a new world war, to save capitalism by smashing the working people of the world.

This is why they are talking about reintroducing ‘the call up’ in the UK so that large numbers of youth can be turned into cannon fodder for imperialism.

However the working class and the youth will not support an imperialist war as the massive demonstrations world wide in support of Hamas, the Palestinian national liberation movement, shows.

Youth will not support a call up so that the imperialists can prepare a new world war to destroy hundreds of millions of workers.

The UK trade unions must now take action on this vital issue of how the crisis of imperialism is being used to prepare a new world war which can only be nuclear.

The way forward is to build mass Young Socialist movements, build the WRP in the UK, and build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International world-wide to organise the victory of the world socialist revolution, replacing bankrupt capitalism with socialist planned economies based on production to satisfy peoples needs.

There is only one way forward to deal with what is the death agony of capitalism.

That is to build the WRP and the Young Socialists in the UK to organise the British Socialist Revolution and sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International to do the same job world-wide.

The bankrupt capitalist class wants to drive the working class of the world into the massive slaughter of some new World War.

As Lenin said, the issue is to turn the imperialist war into a civil war to smash capitalism and imperialism and replace the capitalist rat race with a world economy whose motto will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need!’