‘No Kings’ mass movement emerging in the USA to smash Trump’s policies!

MILLIONS of demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the United States on Saturday, taking part in the ‘No Kings’ protest movement against President Donald Trump’s policies both at home and abroad.

More than 3,200 marches took place across all 50 states, with organisers describing it as the ‘single largest non-violent day of action’ in American history.

The flagship rally was held in St Paul, Minnesota, which has been in the news for a controversial federal immigration crackdown that recently killed two American citizens – Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Protesters who took part in the rallies on Saturday voiced anger and outrage over multiple fronts of the Trump administration’s agenda, including the ongoing war against Iran, rising gas prices, the staggering cost of living, and the president’s mass deportation initiative.

‘Since the last No Kings (protests), we’re seeing higher gas prices and groceries, all while there’s an illegal war in Iran,’ Sarah Parker, a national coordinator for the group 50501, was quoted as saying by US media outlets.

Protests filled major cities across the country.

In Washington DC, demonstrators lined the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and packed the National Mall, carrying effigies of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other administration officials while calling for their ousting.

In New York City, thousands crowded Times Square, forcing police to shut down streets in Midtown Manhattan.

In October, the New York Police Department reported that over 100,000 people had gathered across the city’s five boroughs during a previous No Kings rally.

Smaller towns also saw significant turn-outs. Demonstrators gathered in Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Howell, Michigan, a city of roughly 10,000 residents, with participants holding signs protesting against the war on Iran and the anti-immigration crackdown.

The protests were organised by a coalition of left-leaning groups, including Indivisible, Public Citizen, MoveOn, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the National Action Network.

They note that more than half of the officially registered events were held in Republican-leaning or battleground states, which reflects its cross-partisan appeal.

The movement’s name, ‘No Kings’, draws directly from criticism that Trump has sought to expand presidential power beyond constitutional limits.

The Trump administration had previously warned that protesters would be met with ‘very heavy force’, though organisers said Saturday’s events remained peaceful despite the presence of federal agents deployed across the country.

Organisers said Saturday’s protests to far exceeded previous mass gatherings. The last No Kings day of action, held in October, drew an estimated 7 million people nationally.

Last week, Academy Award-winning actor and longtime political activist Robert De Niro in a video statement drew a direct parallel between the American Revolution and what he described as a contemporary threat to democratic institutions.

The actor invoked the nation’s founding, contrasting the struggle against British rule with the current political moment.

‘When King George – a mad, mentally ill tyrant – and his abusive Parliament threatened our freedoms and the American spirit, we did not sit idly by, or complain.

‘No, we took to the streets, and our nation was born,’ De Niro stated.

‘Now, 250 years later, another mentally ill despot has emerged: A corrupt “wannabe king” and his cowardly Congress, seeking to launch insane foreign wars and suppress our freedoms right here, in our own homeland.’

De Niro urged Americans to take to the streets again in Saturday’s nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest against President Donald Trump and the ‘cowardly Congress’.

De Niro made the announcement during a kick-off call with organisers of the March 28th demonstrations across the United States.

‘I am Robert De Niro, and I invite you and millions of our fellow citizens to join me in the peaceful No Kings protest,’ he said.

His latest call comes amid the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was launched on February 28th in the middle of indirect nuclear talks.

In fact, worldwide the working class of the world is driving forward with its own class demands for taking the power and moving forward to worldwide socialism.

Forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution!