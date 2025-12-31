News Line Editorial Board New Year Statement

THE News Line Editorial Board sends its warmest revolutionary New Year greetings for 2026 to the Palestinian people whose intransigence and resistance against Zionism and imperialism inspires the masses of the world.

Their struggle has dominated the last year and given courage to millions of workers and youth to stand up to their imperialist governments and challenge them.

2026 promises to be an even greater year of huge revolutionary upheavals as world imperialism faces its death agony.

A completely bankrupt world capitalist system is being torn apart by the greatest economic crisis in its history.

Every capitalist country needs to drive the working class into submission while desperately exploiting the huge resources of the world.

It is driven more and more to war in its desperation to survive as it faces revolutionary uprisings from millions of working people and oppressed masses while thousands of immigrants wander the globe seeking a peaceful life and a future for their families.

This crisis is coming to a head, and will only be resolved through the victory of the world socialist revolution in 2026.

The crisis has driven the Zionists, the ‘mad dog’ of imperialism, to carry out a genocidal policy of driving every Palestinian off their land in both Gaza and the West Bank.

We stand side by side with the Palestinian people who have fought the brutal Zionist occupation for over 70 years, and have refused to surrender to the inhuman brutality of the Israeli regime that has killed 70,942 Palestinians, mainly women and children, in Gaza while its army razed the whole area to the ground.

We send our warmest revolutionary greetings to the Palestinian people whose courage and resilience has won the support of millions around the world as they refuse to submit and surrender to the Israeli genocide, and have challenged US and world imperialism to a standstill, despite the enormous cost to their lives.

This resolute stand by the Palestinians has produced a massive crisis for US imperialism and its allies in the UK and Europe.

It has exposed the weakness of these major imperialist powers, who are seeking to impose their control over the oil-rich and strategically vital Middle East region through a genocidal war carried out by Israel.

The Israeli regime has failed abjectly to achieve its declared objectives of destroying Hamas and ethnically cleansing Gaza of Palestinians.

Instead, Israel has been forced to agree to a ceasefire with the Hamas resistance movement, which took effect on October 10, 2025, even though it attempts to break the deal with near daily attacks by Israeli Occupation Forces.

Over two years of genocide have forged ‘an epic of steadfastness and resilience’ in the face of the most brutal wars of extermination aimed at breaking the will of the Palestinian people and forcing them into surrender.

The unbreakable will of the Palestinian people has won the support of workers, youth and the masses across the world, with millions marching in support of establishing the Palestinian state, and demanding an end to the complicity and arming by their governments of the Zionist

genocide.

The Palestinian resistance enters 2026 unbowed and unbroken with Hamas rejecting demands from US imperialism that the second stage of Trump’s peace plan must involve complete disarmament.

In response, Hamas insists it will not surrender, and will only disarm when the Zionist entity completely withdraws from occupied Palestine and the independent state of Palestine is established.

2026 will be the year for establishing the state of Palestine and the victory of the Palestinian revolution!

The weakness of world imperialism is demonstrated in the Ukraine where the Trump administration is desperate to dump the war and end its huge cost to the weak US economy.

The European imperialist powers, due to their own economic crisis, want to use Ukraine as a base to grab back the Russian economy and destroy the gains of the Russian revolution, so that the country’s vast wealth will be used for capitalist exploitation.

This has caused a split between US imperialism and the European imperialists.

The drive to war has reached fever pitch across the UK and Europe.

Here in the UK, PM Starmer, acting on behalf of the ruling class, seeks to whip up a war frenzy with wild claims of Russian invasion in order to bring in conscription to build up a much depleted army, as well as increased arms spending.

Indeed, splits between the imperialist powers have been accelerated following the election of Trump who, in his first month as president, declared he intends to ‘make America great again’ launching economic war on the US’ ‘rivals’ and previous allies.

In 2025 we witnessed the complete break up of the ‘old world order’ presided over by the US.

Trump is desperate to solve the ailing US economy, that is being challenged by the growing Chinese economy in the world.

He plans to invade Venezuela and take control of Greenland for their oil – a sign of the desperation of the world’s largest capitalist country whose economy is driven entirely by debt and facing the immediate prospect of a crash on Wall Street as the Artificial Intelligence bubble is set to blow apart.

Trump has torn up international laws with his bombing of small boats in the Caribbean along with the seizure of vessels carrying oil from Venezuela as he threatens a land invasion to seize control of the country’s massive oil reserves.

He has torn up the old trading relations with the rest of the world, while at home the Trump administration has declared war on the American working class as the US drowns in over £38 trillion of national debt.

Trump’s tariff war with the world has resulted in a massive cost-of-living crisis for US workers, along with a steep increase in unemployment.

According to figures, 1.17 million jobs were lost in the US in 2025.

At the same time, tens of millions of US workers face the loss of food stamps and medical aid because of Trump’s ferocious drive to cut federal spending and bring down the debt.

American workers are being revolutionised by these attacks and by the savage war being waged against foreign workers by the thuggish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On October 18, the largest demonstration of around seven million took place against Trump in cities and towns across America under the banner ‘No Kings’, while Trump’s popularity ratings have plunged to the lowest level of any US president in just one year of his presidency.

This historic debt crisis is strangling capitalism across the globe and driving revolutionary confrontations as the ruling classes attempt to bring down debt by destroying the wages, jobs and all the welfare gains made by a working class that is refusing to be driven back to the days of the Great Depression era of the 1930s.

In Britain, Starmer’s Labour government, despite its massive majority in parliament, is being torn apart by this crisis.

Faced with the refusal of workers to submit peacefully to having the NHS and welfare state privatised out of existence and to having their pay and jobs sacrificed for the benefit of the bosses and bankers, Starmer and the ruling class are attempting to use racism to try, but unsuccessfully, to split the working class.

The working class and masses of the world are not accepting being driven into poverty and destitution and will not sacrifice their lives in imperialist wars to preserve the profits of the ruling class.

In 2026, the working class must put an end to capitalist barbarism that is in its final death agony by advancing humanity to a socialist society free from wars and where the productive forces are organised for the benefit of the people of the world and not for the profit of a handful of bloated capitalists.

2026 must be the year for building revolutionary parties of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to provide the leadership required to lead the struggle for the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

We must build up the WRP and Young Socialists in Britain to provide the leadership required to organise a general strike to bring down Starmer’s Labour government and go forward to a workers government and socialism.

The News Line sends its warmest New Year greetings to you all.

Let’s make sure that 2026 is the year for the victory of the world socialist revolution with capitalism consigned to the dustbin of history where it belongs, and humanity marching forward to the World Socialist Republic.