New Palestinian Intifada emerging at a time when Israel is split and divided with fascists in its government

THE Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has issued a warning that the Israeli military raids and Israeli settler violence in the the occupied West Bank is driving forward a new, full-blown Intifada (uprising) which is on the point of eruption.

Ahmad Sa’adat stressed on Sunday evening that the next Intifada will be much stronger and deeper than the two previous ones. Even the Israeli media says that its apartheid regime stands before a third Palestinian Intifada which will take place in much more revolutionary conditions.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Saeed al-Nakhala, has condemned Israeli crimes against Palestinians, stating that such acts of aggression only beef up Palestinians’ determination and resolve to step up the fight against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The leader of the Islamic Jihad movement also pointed to Israel’s threats to resume assassinations of members of Hamas and other resistance factions. He emphasised that Palestinian movements will be unfazed by targeted killings as the entire nation feel it is their duty to continue resisting the occupying regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

However, the conditions for waging the Palestinian struggle have changed, with many Israelis now opposed to the current Israeli regime that contains fascists, and which is seeking to put an end to the democratic rights of Israelis as well as having a dictatorship over the Palestinians.

A powerful example of this change is that the chief of the general staff of the Israeli military has expressed concern over an alarming increase in suicide cases among Israeli troops, and ordered more efforts by relevant authorities to deal with the issue.

According to a report published by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, lieutenant general Herzi Halevi described the soaring increase in suicide cases among Israeli troops as a ‘dangerous and daunting’ challenge for the regime’s armed forces.

The murderous actions of the Israeli army in killing ordinary Palestinian people, and the current attempt to scrap all democratic rights, even for Jews, is obviously too much for some Israeli workers and soldiers to take.

Halevi has instructed military authorities to come up with a plan to put an end to the phenomenon of military suicides.

According to the Palestine Today news agency, suicide is still the leading cause of death within the ranks of the Israeli army in non-combat situations, and the number has soared dramatically in recent years.

Official data from the Information and Research Centre of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) show that the Tel Aviv regime registers 500 suicides each year, 100 of which are among young people in the 15-24 age bracket.

The Israeli military also saw an increase in the number of soldiers killed in uniform over the past year – 44 compared to the previous year’s 31.

Meanwhile, while the UK Labour Party and trade union leaders refuse to actively support the Palestinian cause, activists have launched a campaign in the Spanish city of Reus, calling on the international community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes against the people of Palestine.

Back in February, the mayor of Barcelona announced the suspension of ties with Tel Aviv over Israel’s violation of the Palestinian people’s rights in a ‘systematic’ manner.

Ada Colau announced the decision in a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that the city would suspend relations until Israel ended the ‘systematic violation of the people of Palestine’s human rights.’

The Spanish workers put the UK’s TUC silence over its support for Palestine to shame. Clearly, the conditions are emerging for the victory of the Palestinian revolution and for a Palestinian state that not only replaces Israel, but establishes a state where Jews, Christians and Arabs can live peacefully side by side.

Forward to the State of Palestine. Forward to the victory of the Palestinian revolution!