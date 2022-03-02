NATO States To Deliver War Planes To Kiev As US And UK Plan To Join Ukrainian Fascists’ War Against Russia!

THREE NATO countries will deliver more than 70 warplanes for the use of Ukraine, military representatives in Kiev announced yesterday morning.

According to a statement published on Facebook, Poland, Bulgaria, and Slovakia will provide over 70 Soviet-era MiG-29 and SU-25 aircraft that can be based at Polish airfields.

Sixteen MiG-29 fighters and 14 SU-25s will be provided by Bulgaria, Poland will send 28 MiG-29 warplanes, and Slovakia can deliver 12 MiG-29 jets, the officials stated.

‘Our partners gave us MiG-29 and SU-25! If needed, they can be based on Polish airfields from which Ukrainian pilots can carry out combat missions,’ the statement read.

The NATO states are flooding Ukraine with all kinds of weapons as they seize the chance to inflict a defeat on Russia, and regime change in the Kremlin.

In fact, London has already been forced to apologise for jumping the gun and letting the cat out of the bag as far as regime change is concerned.

Yesterday morning, a spokesman for Britain’s law breaking Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: ‘The measures we are introducing, that large parts of the world are introducing, are to bring down the Putin regime.’

Downing Street later clarified that he had ‘misspoken!’

Further enquiry on the ‘regime’ change remark prompted the spokesman to add: ‘We are not seeking anything in terms of regime change, what we are talking about here clearly is how we stop Russia seeking to subjugate a democratic country.’

He warned: ‘Businesses should think very carefully if they are still continuing to do anything that props up the Putin regime.’

The new wave of Western restrictions, that included personal sanctions against Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Putin, come amid Moscow’s special military operation in neighbouring Ukraine launched last week.

The Russian operation’s stated goal is to protect the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk from an all-out offensive by Kiev fascist forces. Days before the launch of the operation, Russia formally recognised the republics as independent states.

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations speaking during a special session of the General Assembly at the UN headquarters on Monday, February 28, said that ‘Russia seeks to save lives in the Donbass and punish those responsible for eight years of genocide and atrocities.’

He added: ‘Occupation of Ukraine is not part of our plans. The purpose of this special operation is to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for the past eight years. This is why it’s necessary to demilitarise and de-nazify Ukraine.’

As one example of the ‘ghastly crimes’ committed by the government in Kiev, the Russian envoy cited the murder of people protesting against the US-backed coup in 2014, when 40 people were burned alive in the Building of Trade Unions in Odessa.

Moscow is seeking to bring to justice anyone who committed such atrocities, ‘including Russian citizens’ Nebenzia said.

He added that Russia is defending the Ukraine from a ‘regime’ which ‘aspires to gain access to nuclear weapons,’ noting the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to that effect at the Munich Security Conference on February 18.

All workers in the UK, EU and the USA must support Russia’s intervention to ‘de-nazify’ the Ukraine, and oppose the drive of the US-UK axis to reply to Russia’s defensive operation with massive economic sanctions and the flooding of the Ukraine with weaponry of all types.

This is to try to create the conditions for regime change in Russia itself. In fact, the working classes of the UK, the US and the EU must refuse to accept the proposed price rises, job cuts, and wage cuts that will accompany an economic war with Russia.

Workers must make sure that it is the US, EU and UK capitalists that are subjected to regime change through their removal by socialist revolutions.

We must build the sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International to lead this struggle to its victory.