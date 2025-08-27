Millions Of Youth Facing Employment Crisis As Capitalism Nose Dives!

ONE MILLION YOUTH aged 16-24 are no longer in employment, education or training, the latest figures show!

There is no doubt that the Labour leadership and the employers are working as hard as they can to drive the unemployment figures higher still.

The Centre for Social Justice think tank said last week that this figure had risen by almost 200,000 since the pandemic to 948,000, a real and growing army of the unemployed, with no future of any sort under the capitalist system.

Young people are either forced into the gig economy which is poverty wages, no security or protection, or carrying out dangerous jobs as delivery boys and girls.

They risk their lives daily as they face heavy traffic to deliver a handful of articles on bikes, or even scooters. For this they get paid 50p a delivery – scandalous wages.

At university, young people pay exorbitant fees for a dwindling education to find no job at the end of it.

And now, the Chancellor is preparing to launch a fresh £1.7bn tax raid on big shops which will hit employment in this sector.

The Deutsche Bank said yesterday that consumers now felt that they were much more at risk of being made unemployed and that the worse was yet to come.

In fact, Labour has been urged to restart North Sea drilling amid growing concerns of the fast rising costs of relying on foreign energy imports.

An independent review led by John Underhill from the University of Aberdeen, says that the government must revive oil exploration in British waters by issuing ‘bespoke exploration permits’ for important projects.

His review in fact issues a warning that the UK’s growing dependence on imports from Norway, the United States, Qatar and Algeria poses security risks and financial and environmental risks with some imported gas derived from fracking, a carbon intensive process which is banned in the UK.

Underhill in fact warns that: ‘The UK still relies heavily on oil and gas. Without a clear and pragmatic plan we risk replacing home grown supply with higher emission imports, something that is worse for the climate.’

Meanwhile, separate figures from ASDA showed that disposable incomes for Britain’s middle classes declined for the first time in two years amid food, drink and transport price inflation.

There is no doubt that British capitalism has just squandered the loot that it acquired from North Sea oil.

At home, the British capitalist economy is threatened with both an economic and political catastrophe.

The British capitalist economy is bankrupted and can only survive by further savage attacks on the working class and the middle class, all to keep a bankrupted and completely discredited ruling class staggering forward to new and bigger disasters.

Youth have no future under capitalism. We urge all young people and trade unionists to come on Sunday 7th September and join with the Young Socialists and the WRP to lobby the Trade Unions Congress when it meets in Brighton to demand that it calls an immediate general strike to bring down the Starmer government of Labour fakers and replace it with a Workers Government.

This will nationalise the banks and all of the major industries putting them under workers’ ownership, management and control.

The truth of the matter is that British capitalism is bankrupted and the USA and the EU are not far behind, or are even in advance!

The time has arrived to carry out the British, and the world socialist revolutions.

This requires the building up of the WRP and revolutionary parties, sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in all of the major capitalist countries to organise and carry out the world socialist revolution.

Forward to the victory of the world socialist revolution. This is the only future for youth and the rest of mankind.