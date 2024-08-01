Millions must march for Palestine on Saturday August 3 – They must also instruct the TUC to call the general strike to free Palestine NOW!

A FORMER Lebanese lawmaker Naser Kandeel said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to the US featured a planned coordination between Tel Aviv and Washington concerning assassination operations against senior Palestinian resistance figures.

Naser Kandeel made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, referring to last week’s visit to Washington by the Israeli prime minister, which was shortly followed by the assassination by the Israeli military of Fuad Shukr, a senior commander of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah and then the murder of Hamas leader Haniyeh!

Kandeel further says that: ‘The outcome of Netanyahu’s visit to Washington is the coordination of assassination operations by American and Israeli intelligence.’

At least three people, including two children, were killed and 74 others wounded in an Israeli drone attack on a suburb of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

This was followed by the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s political bureau, in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has already slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for preventing a ceasefire in Gaza by adding new conditions and demands to a US truce proposal, following the latest round of talks in Rome conducted through mediators.

‘We in the Hamas movement have listened to the mediators regarding what transpired recently in the Rome meeting, concerning the ceasefire negotiations and prisoner exchange,’ the group said in a statement on Monday.

‘It is clear from what the mediators conveyed that Netanyahu has returned to his strategy of procrastination, stalling, and evading reaching an agreement by setting new conditions and demands,’ it added.

The statement came after Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators met with Israeli negotiators in Rome on Sunday in the latest push for a truce.

Israel and Hamas had been engaged in indirect talks since January to reach a deal that ends the war on Gaza and swaps Israeli captives with Palestinian prisoners. Hamas says it would only settle for a deal encompassing all of the movement’s demands of the Israeli regime that has brought Gaza under a genocidal war.

Hamas had accepted a UN Security Council resolution passed last month which said: ‘If the negotiations take longer than six weeks for phase one, the ceasefire will continue as long as negotiations continue.’

One of the features of the current struggle has been the position that the working class has taken in the United States and in the UK as well as in Europe of giving full support to Palestine and full support to the establishment of the Palestinian state from the river to the sea.

This Saturday, hundreds of thousands of workers, young and old, will be marching to support Palestine and to demand the establishment of the Palestinian state. They must demand that their trade unions convene a Special Congress of the TUC to recognise the State of Palestine and to call a general strike to demand its foundation.

The UK trade unions must now recognise the state of Palestine and set out to aid it in every way to ensure that it is built.

The TUC must insist with the Labour government that it recognises and helps to build the state of Palestine in every way including arming it.

This will go hand in hand with the nationalisation of the banks and the major industries in the UK so as to go forward to socialism, not just in a single country but throughout the planet.

The world capitalist crisis can only be resolved through the victory of the worldwide socialist revolution.

Establishing a socialist UK and a socialist Palestine will be a major step forward.