Lobby the trade union leaders to insist TUC calls a general strike to stop Israel’s genocide!

ANY Israeli attempt to displace Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to Jordan will be considered a ‘declaration of war’, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned on Thursday.

He said that ‘Israel is waging another war’ in the occupied West Bank while ramping up the genocide in Gaza and that the forcible displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, respectively, has been an Israeli goal for decades.

The Israeli army launched its largest incursion into the northern West Bank in two decades on August 28, killing dozens of Palestinians. The West Bank has also seen a rise in violence from Israeli forces and settlers that have claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians.

‘Stopping the aggression on Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank’ is ‘the first step to prevent the situation in the region from worsening further’, Sadafi concluded.

Meanwhile there are mass demonstrations in Tel Aviv and at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house demanding a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages, which he refuses to do.

A general strike in Israel was called by the Histadrut trade union confederation on Monday which demanded Netanyahu’s resignation for not signing a ceasefire deal to free the Israeli hostages.

Driven by the extreme right-wing members of his government, and the settler movement, Netanyahu is determined to annihilate all Palestinians or drive them out of Gaza and the West Bank entirely.

The issue for Netanyahu is to grab the Palestinians’ land and to establish a ‘Greater Israel’.

All attempts at reaching a ceasefire have been sabotaged by Netanyahu, and his killing machine, which recently assassinated Hamas’ chief negotiator, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Following the outbreak of an extremely infectious polio epidemic in Gaza, which has run riot amongst the starving and vulnerable children that have been created by Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, Israel was forced to allow a limited and inadequate three-day ‘pause’ for a vaccination programme in the Gaza strip. During the ‘pause’ however, the Israeli occupation forces continued bombing and slaughtering Palestinians.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has also condemned the Israeli military’s sabotaging of the polio emergency vaccination programme by refusing to co-ordinate the entry of medical teams into areas in the enclave’s south.

Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said more than one million people in central and southern Gaza did not receive any food rations in August. She added that the ‘humanitarian situation in Gaza remains beyond catastrophic’.

Most of the world is horrified by the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials over their war crimes in Gaza.

He had received warnings from several countries and authorities that these arrest warrants would be an ‘atomic bomb’.

It is now clearer than ever that the international working class must now take general strike action to stop Israel and bring an end to its genocide programme.

Workers and youth in the UK have demonstrated dozens of times in big mass actions to end the war and have been giving their full support to Palestine.

Public pressure has forced the Labour government to cancel 30 licences for arms components ordered by Israel which has enraged the Israeli regime.

However, the real force to stop this war is the working class of the UK and the world. The TUC now has a great opportunity this weekend at its Congress to organise all its members to carry out an indefinite general strike to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Such a general strike action would be more than a legal ‘atomic bomb’, it would reverberate around the world bringing out the masses everywhere against Zionism and its imperialist defenders.

Their unprecedented brutality and mass killings must be brought to a halt by general strike actions of the working class of the world to bring down the right-wing Israeli regime, end its war and its 75 year occupation.

General strike action would also force the Labour government to insist on an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the West Bank, to totally stop all arms and other trade with Israel and recognise the Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

The working class must organise to stop this brutal slaughter and establish the secular state of Palestine immediately. Join our lobby of the TUC on Monday 9 September and insist the trade union leaders call a general strike for Palestine!