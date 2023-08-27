Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Shows Her Tory Hand, Declaring There Will Be No Wealth Tax Under Labour!

WITH the Tory Party split and divided, Labour is now revealing its own pro-Tory proposals to make the working class pay for the continuing and deepening worldwide crisis of the capitalist system.

Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, while supporting all of the new Tory anti union laws, is now insisting on the right of the bosses to make super-profits.

In an interview with her co-thinkers on The Sunday Telegraph, the Labour MP and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has declared: ‘She will not impose a levy to target wealth or expensive properties, and will not increase Capital Gains Tax or the top rate of income tax.’

Instead, she issues her own, Labour threat to the trade unions and the working class, saying that she will do ‘whatever it takes’ to attract private investment to Britain. This means supporting anti-strike and anti-worker laws to the hilt.

Working hand in glove with the Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who supports the jailing of Julian Assange, she is getting ready to adopt a Tory programme that includes full support for all the anti-union laws, for battering the trade unions, at the October Labour Party Conference, and forcing through a policy of supporting job cuts and wage cuts, as the inflationary crisis deepens, with their US partners championing a policy of continuing interest rate increases, to allow inflation to rocket worldwide, shrinking wages towards zero.

Labour’s right wing believes that forcing through a policy of accepting wage and job cuts, as inflation rockets, is the way to get the support of the Tories for a Labour-led capitalist National Government, to put British capitalism back on its feet, should a general election fail to show a clear Labour majority.

In her interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Reeves confirmed that Labour would not introduce higher levies for those bosses earning dividends from stocks and shares, or operating buy-to-let property acquisitions.

In her interview, she also confirmed that Starmer’s 2020 leadership pledge to increase the top rate of income tax is now clearly off the table.

Reeves has now dumped her pledge made in September, 2021, that: ‘People who get their income through wealth should have to pay more.’

She said then that she was highlighting those ‘who get their incomes through stocks and shares and buy-to-let properties’. She insisted yesterday, that regarding any form of wealth tax – ‘We won’t be doing that. It’s a denial!’

For good measure, a Labour source told The Sunday Telegraph that the denial also applied to ‘any form of Mansion Tax’, which had been Labour policy for some time.

Reeves added for good measure: ‘Yeah, the tax burden is at its highest in 60 maybe 70 years … I don’t see a route towards more money for public services, that’s through taxing our way there.

‘It is going to be by growing our way there. And that’s why the policies that we have set out are all about how we encourage businesses to invest in the UK.’

After the Reeves’ declaration, businesses are now stampeding to get to the Labour Party conference, inspired by the declarations by Reeves and Starmer opposing wealth taxes and supporting anti-union laws.

In 2023, the Labour Party Conference is taking place from Sunday 8th to Wednesday 11th October.

All the TUC-affiliated trade unions must attend this conference to defeat Labour’s proposed alliance with the Tories to save capitalism at the expense of the working class, by no doubt forming a national government with the Tories.

The unions must vote for a motion of no confidence in the Starmer regime and for a Labour government that will carry out socialist policies.

The TUC Congress is on Monday September 11, also in Liverpool. There the trade unions must vote for a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers’ government and socialism.

The trade unions have the power and now they must be made to use it. This is the only way forward. All workers must join the Lobby of the TUC Congress on Monday 11th September!

All workers and youth must join the WRP and the Young Socialists to build the revolutionary leadership to get rid of crisis ridden capitalism.

