Labour Must Sack Starmer! TUC Must Call General Strike To Support Palestine!

DESPITE the massive support world-wide and in the UK for the Palestinian masses’ drive to establish their own state on their own historic lands, the UK Labour Party leader Starmer, who is already reviled as the politician who has helped to keep the whistleblower Assange in jail, has refused to call for a cease-fire by Israel and in doing do has helped the Israeli murder machine to slaughter many more Palestinian men, women and children.

Starmer on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the Zionist murder machine when he repeated the remarks made earlier by the Israeli Zionist leader Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, ‘Now is not the time for a ceasefire in Gaza.’

With that remark, he encouraged Israel to kill a lot more Palestinian children!

On Wednesday, in a clear revolt against Starmer’s remarks, hundreds of Labour councillors joined the growing international campaign for a ceasefire in Gaza by signing a letter to the Labour leader, urging the party’s head to back a Gaza ceasefire.

At least 330 Labour councillors urged Starmer to ‘unequivocally condemn’ the brutality of the Zionist Israeli regime forces against civilians trapped in the blockaded Gaza Strip, under heavy non-stop fire, cut-off from water, food, medicine, and power sources.

‘The intensified human catastrophe in Gaza impacts on us all, and the Labour Party’s failure to call for an end to violence is causing hurt in our communities,’ the letter to Starmer said.

Speaking at the Chatham House foreign affairs think tank in London on Tuesday, Starmer said, ‘While I understand calls for a ceasefire at this stage, I do not believe that it is the correct position now.’

His words gave the go-ahead for Netanyahu to slaughter more Palestinian children.

Starmer’s remarks resonated with what the hawkish leader of the Apartheid Israeli regime had said – ‘Calls for a cease-fire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas… That will not happen,’ Netanyahu declared on television.

‘Israel will fight until this battle is won,’ Netanyahu insisted, indicating that a ‘total siege’, airstrikes and shelling of the Gazans will continue until the resistance of all the Palestinians in the occupied lands is completely crushed by the Zionist occupation forces.

The Israeli forces have now intensified the weeks-long attacks on the Gaza Strip, slaughtering the very young and the very old, who could not seek shelter from the blitz.

Gazans have been under relentless airstrikes since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7 in response to decades-long Israeli regime’s atrocities in the occupied Palestinian lands.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the death toll from the Israeli attacks has climbed to 8,796.

‘The victims include 3,542 children and 2,187 women, while more than 23,000 others were injured,’ the ministry said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian yesterday warned Israel and the United States that the continuation of the war against the besieged Gaza Strip could result in ‘another surprise’ by the resistance forces.

‘In my yesterday meeting, political officials of Hamas noted that in case the war is not stopped, the region would be closer to the level of taking a bigger decision,’ he told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

‘If the war is not stopped, the responsibility for the expansion of the war directly lies with the Zionist regime and the US. Washington should accept the responsibility for its all-out support for the killing of people and deal with its consequences’, Amir-Abdollahian said.

‘If the war continues, the conditions won’t remain the same, and the resistance will make another surprise move,’ he said. The Iranian minister also called on the Muslim world to boycott Israel.

The TUC trade unions must now step in to see that Starmer is sacked and they must call an immediate general strike in support of Palestine and the Palestinian revolution. This is the way forward!

