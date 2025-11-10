Labour MPs shudder at the thought of a UK ‘Mamdani’ mass revolutionary eruption putting an end to UK capitalism

‘THE security of Britain is a ‘national endeavour that cannot be the responsibility of the military alone’, Air Chief Marshall Sir Richard Knighton, the Chief of the General Staff, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper yesterday.

In fact, he is worried that the ‘Security of Britain’ also ‘requires the support of a society that understands what is at stake in an increasingly dangerous world!’ It needs a strong military arm!

At the same time, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has admitted that she feared that Britain ‘was losing a sense of its identity’. She said that it was ‘tragic and concerning’ that people no longer felt the call to serve’.

Army chief Knighton added: ‘Whether deterring aggression on NATO’s eastern flank, supporting hurricane relief efforts in the Caribbean, or protecting critical undersea cables at home, we can be proud of our armed forces and what they do for the nation.

‘But defence is not the responsibility for the military alone, it is a national endeavour that requires investment, innovation and the support of a society that understands the stakes.’

Tory leader Badenoch added for good measure that ‘only 10% of 18-28 year olds would go to war for the country’, that is UK capitalism.

Presumably, the plan is that the 90% will be herded into prison or concentration camps while the British army and its supporters get on with the mass slaughter of British imperialism’s enemies.

However, the UK working class, the majority of the middle class and the youth, are opposed to the imperialist slaughters that the UK ruling class is supporting in Palestine and wants to extend to its enemies worldwide.

In fact, millions of working class youth are opposed to the imperialist slaughters organised by UK and US imperialism, and support the recent uprising by US workers and youth.

They believe that UK and US imperialism is their real enemy and that the working class and the youth of the world are in the same trench and fighting the same enemy. It was Lenin and Trotsky during the First World War that raised the slogan that the enemy is at home and constitutes the UK and US ruling classes.

Currently, the major imperialist powers the US, the UK and their supporters are preparing for war with Russia and China to take back the huge gains of the Russian and Chinese revolutions, which both changed the world for ever and which now have to be completed.

It is not only that the ruling classes of the US, EU and UK are the super exploiters of humankind, in fact they are preparing for a new World War to try and destroy the nationalised property relations that were established by the Russian and Chinese Revolutions.

The workers of Russia and China are the allies of the British, American and EU working classes.

The task ahead is to turn the imperialist wars that are currently being waged into civil wars that will smash US, EU and UK capitalism and bring in nationalised and planned economies united in a World Socialist Republic.

The regime of capitalism, the war of the jungle and the survival of the fittest, will be replaced by worldwide planned construction to satisfy people’s needs.

All this is now within reach. What is required is to build revolutionary parties and a revolutionary international that will carry out the world socialist revolution, to bury backward capitalism and replace it by planned production to satisfy the needs of the people.

This is the only way forward. Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to organise and the lead the victory of the world socialist revolution!