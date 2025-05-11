Labour MPs condemn gov. for planning ‘shameful trade deal’ with Israel!

THE Labour government has outraged a large number of Labour MPs and very many Labour Party members and supporters by proceeding with its plan for a British government trade deal with the Israeli state that is murdering and injuring Palestinians on a daily basis.

The Labour Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds is pursuing talks with Israel after Britain signed trade agreements with India and the USA last week.

Labour donor Dale Vince, who gave £5 million to Labour before the general election, has called the plan shameful and urged Reynolds to ‘pull the trade deal and impose sanctions!’

Vince told the Telegraph: ‘I find the contrast between how we treat Russia and how we treat Israel to be quite incredible.’

He added: ‘It gives legitimacy to a regime that is literally terrorising millions of people in Palestine every day.’

Kim Johnson, the Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, said: ‘It is morally indefensible for the UK to pursue a new trade deal with Israel while the bombardment of Gaza continues inflicting devastating human suffering.’

She added: ‘These talks must be paused immediately, and we must prioritise using every diplomatic lever to demand a ceasefire and the full protection of civilians.’

Polly Billington, Labour MP for East Thanet, said: ‘Given the horrors that continue to unfold in Gaza, I am deeply concerned about the possibility of trade discussions with Israel at the moment.’

She demanded ‘public reassurances from ministers that a trade deal is off the table until a permanent ceasefire is brokered.’

In fact, the whole of the UK Labour movement must move forward to show in deeds that it gives 100% support to the workers of Gaza who are fighting for their freedom and their basic trade union rights.

The TUC must now take action and call a Special TUC Congress to discuss taking indefinite general strike action in support of the workers of Gaza.

The Labour government spokesman however did not support such action. He said: ‘We strongly oppose the expansion of Israeli operations.’ But: ‘We remain committed to securing the best deals that work for the UK, including with Israel.’

Workers will be justly furious that a government spokesman continues to state that it would work with Israel.

On Saturday May 17 there is due to be the ‘NAKBA 77 March to End the Genocide and for Victory to Palestine!’ in London.

The TUC must be made to see to it that Saturday May 17 will be the first day of an indefinite general strike to bring down the Starmer-led Labour government and to bring in a Workers Government that will give 100% support to the Arab masses from Gaza to Algiers and also to the South African working class, and the EU, US and UK workers to expropriate the bosses and bankers worldwide and put the entire world economy under the dictatorship of the proletariat!

The best way to support the Gazan workers is by putting an end to capitalism and going forward to world socialism.

The Gazan workers have shown the way forward to carry out the victory of the worldwide socialist revolution.

Capitalism has reached the end of the road!

The US, UK ,EU, and Arab and Gaza workers must join hands and carry forward the world socialist revolution to its victory over the bankrupted capitalist system.

Capitalism is a broken system and is ripe for revolutionary action to overthrow it. There is not a moment to lose.

Forward to the victory of the workers of Gaza. Forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution. Build Sections of the Fourth International in every country!

