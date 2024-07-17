Labour Intends To Prop Up Capitalism And Continue From Where The Tories Left Off!

KING Charles yesterday outlined his new Labour government’s law-making plans in his speech to Parliament.

The Labour Party now has an overall majority over all of the other political parties of 172 seats, with Labour having 411 seats in the House of Commons. The combined opposition is now down to 239 with the Tories routed and now on their knees with just 121 seats. They are definitely down but they are not yet out.

The only comparable election to this was in 1945 when the troops returned from the Second World War to vote Labour and bring in an Atlee, Bevan government, that nationalised whole sections of the capitalist economy and brought in the ‘Welfare State’ and the National Health Service.

Today’s Labour Party leadership is with the Tories in working out how best to privatise the NHS!

In fact, yesterday’s Kings Speech outlined 39 bills that ministers want to pass in the next parliamentary session, most were originally tabled by the Tory government, but were not passed ahead of the election.

There is a Renters’ Rights Bill. This will ban so-called no fault evictions and extend a series of building safety rules for social tenants, known as Awaab’s Law, to private renters;

A draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill will curb ground rent for existing leaseholders, and ban forfeiture – where leaseholders are threatened with losing their home – over small unpaid debts;

A new state-owned energy investment and generation company, GB Energy, will be created by the Great British Energy Bill;

A National Wealth Fund Bill will set up a new fund to invest £7.3bn over five years in infrastructure and green industry;

A Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will allow police to use counter-terror powers to tackle gangs smuggling migrants into the UK;

The Skills England Bill will set up a new arms-length body of the same name to boost and regionalise training.

Despite press reports, there was not a specific bill mentioned on regulating artificial intelligence – although the speech said ministers would bring in ‘appropriate legislation’ to regulate the most powerful AI models.

The Trade Unions whose members’ strike actions helped to kick the Tories out must now advance boldly and take over the control and ownership of the Labour Party, wresting it away from the current gangs of careerists that are in in charge of the Party and the gangs of Blairites that are now flocking back into the Labour Party, looking for jobs and good careers.

The working class in the trade unions must now advance boldly into the struggle that is emerging. They must insist that they have the right to strike and the right to picket.

In fact, the Labour government must be forced by the trade unions that finance it, to bring in legislation restoring their legal right to strike for all workers and to be able to take action in support of the worers of Palestine and other states where the working class is suppressed and oppressed.

Currently, the Palestinian people are being murdered and attacked on a daily basis by gangs of Zionists who along with the UK and US refuse to recognise the State of Palestine.

The Palestinian people however enjoy the support of millions of workers in the EU, the UK and the USA who support the right of the Palestinian people to to live in their own country

In fact, the time has arrived when the TUC must be made to call decisive action in support of Palestine.

It must call an international general strike to support the Palestinian state, and to create the conditions for the state of Palestine to be recognised internationally. After Labour’s election victory the Labour Government must be made to recognise the State of Palestine immediately, and to arm and supply it so that it can drive out the Zionist gangsters.

In fact, the WRP urges the Trades Union Congress to call a Special Congress to support the state of Palestine and to recognise it and organise for the victory of the Palestinian Revolution. There is not a moment to lose!