Labour government prepares for war with Russia with working class expected to pay the price

Yesterday, The Daily Telegraph newspaper revealed that ‘Britain is secretly preparing for a direct military attack by Russia’ with the Starmer Labour government ordering officials to update contingency plans to put the UK on a war footing.

According to the Telegraph, the Labour government ‘fear that Britain would not only be outgunned by Russia and its allies on the battlefield but would also be unprepared and poorly defended at home.’

To counter this ‘threat’ of a Russian attack, a secret dossier that has been prepared and handed to Starmer sets out a strategy for what preparations will be put in place after a ‘strike on the UK mainland by a hostile foreign state’.

All these plans appear to involve the prime minister and cabinet ministers fleeing to a shelter in the Downing Street bunker or leaving London entirely, in order to oversee a ‘wartime government’.

While politicians are sheltering in their bunkers, the royal family will be put aboard the royal yacht to sail away to safety.

Under this scenario, the working class would be left behind to suffer the consequences of any attack from ‘hostile states’ which, according to the Telegraph, includes not just Russia but China and Iran.

The plan drawn up divides Britain into 12 zones that would be governed by Cabinet ministers, senior military officers, chief constables and judges – all armed with special powers to exert total domination over the population and resources.

This secret report has emerged just as the government prepares to release Labour’s ‘Strategic Defence Review’ into the state of the UK’s armed forces.

This review, led by former NATO Secretary General Lord Robertson, assesses and updates defence polices and is aimed at countering the alleged threat from countries like Russia and China.

The past months have seen a massive campaign from former military chiefs to demand that the Labour government massively ramps up defence spending and war preparations, including the demand that the UK must consider conscripting youth into the army to boost the UK’s readiness for war with Russia.

They are calling for ‘selective conscription’ of working class youth to be used as cannon fodder for the wars being waged by the imperialist nations.

Starmer is desperately promoting a ‘coalition of the willing’ with EU nations and promising the UK will put troops on the ground in Ukraine to keep the imperialist war against Russia from being a total defeat.

Now the war drums are being beaten in the UK, with threats that the country faces imminent invasion and missile attacks in a desperate attempt to rally workers and youth behind the banner of defending the British capitalist state.

The working class and young people are being told to forget all the massive austerity cuts to pensioners winter fuel allowance, the cap on two child family benefits, the massive cuts of thousands of jobs in the public services and all the poverty inflicted by a capitalist system collapsing into bankruptcy.

Instead, workers and their families are being told to rally to the flag and sacrifice their lives and all the gains of the welfare state so that the Labour government can pour billions into defence spending and continue supporting a war that was always intended to weaken Russia and open it up to capitalist restoration.

The working class have had enough of being made to sacrifice their lives for a capitalist system that, in its death agony, holds only a future of wars to redivide the world for the benefit of the capitalist ruling class and class war on workers at home.

It is time for the working class to organise and force the trade unions to use their strength and call a general strike to bring down the Starmer government and go forward to take power by bringing in a workers’ government and socialism.

Now is the time to build up the WRP and Young Socialists to provide the leadership required to bury bankrupt capitalism in the dustbin of history with the victory of the British Socialist Revolution.