Labour And Its Supporters Are Getting Ready For Actions Against The Trade Unions!

PROVIDED you are an ex-Taleban fighter who now supports the British government, you are very welcome to enter and stay in the UK, and no doubt are available to take part in the union-busting that the Labour government and its Tory friends are planning.

Britain, which works might and main to keep boat people from entering UK waters, has welcomed and given asylum to 24,000 Afghans who battled against the Taleban on behalf of the UK.

They are no doubt being encouraged by the UK ruling class to carry on with their good work inside the UK. The UK government, now Labour, is party to bringing these Afghan forces into the UK.

Despite the huge cost to the taxpayer, liason work with the Taleban was kept secret for 683 days by two succesive governments at the cost of £7bn over five years.

Thousands of Afghans have been allowed into the UK and housed in hotels, while workers from France, who sought to enter the UK for work, have been hosed down, arrested and driven off.

The essence of the Afghan operation was ‘leaked’ in February 2022, when a Royal Marine sent an email to a group of Afghan refugees and ‘accidentally’ included a spread sheet containing 33,000 rows of information, and the identity of 25,000 Afghans who were applying to the UK for asylum.

Over 18,000 of these were soldiers who had worked with the British army and the rest were their family members.

To help the anti-Taleban, pro-British fighters, the Tory government of the day went out of its way to welcome the Afghans into the UK. It organised the biggest ever covert operation in peacetime codenamed ‘Operation Rubific’. In total, it is believed that between 80,000 and 100,000 were affected by the breach, the Court of Appeal has said.

The government also fought a legal battle over two years to keep this leak a secret, including imposing a super security injunction, which has meant that journalists from the Telegraph and other media organisations faced jail if they reported on the breach, or even mentioned the existence of the legal battle.

The super-injunction was lifted at midday on Tuesday by the High Court. However, at the 11th hour a new interim injunction was issued which blocked the publication of sensitive information about exactly what was in the data base.

The Telegraph called this crisis ‘the most serious data case in British history,’ dwarfing previous episodes such as the 2013 Snowden leaks detailing GCHQ surveillance methods used against internet users. The database included details of British government officials.’

What has been revealed is just a fraction of the top- secret activities of the British state, that is super-keen to smash democratic rights in the UK, and in particular to muzzle, bind and gag the trade unions. This is because they have the power to bring down the British capitalist state with general strike actions and bring in a workers government that will organise a workers militia, and wind up the current armed forces that are deeply involved in a struggle to smash the democratic rights of the British working class.

The trade unions must now mobilise for indefinite general strike action to smash the British capitalist state to go forward to a Workers Government and socialism.

British capitalism is now completely bankrupt, with a massive capitalist state apparatus in position to try to block every democratic and revolutionary step forward. The truth of this matter is that British capitalism is not only completely broken, it deserves to be dumped into the dustbin of history.

The trade unions must call a Special Congress of the TUC to organise an indefinite general strike to bring millions onto the streets and to bring down the capitalist government, replacing it with a workers government and go forward to a worldwide socialist planned economy, producing to satisfy people’s needs.

Now is the time for youth to come forward and take the lead in the organisation of the world socialist revolution.

There is not a moment to lose!