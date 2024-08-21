Israeli terror is being stepped up – It is time for the workers of the world to come to the aid of the Palestinian revolution!

THE Israeli occupation forces (IOF) kidnapped Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning a number of Palestinian citizens during raids in the West Bank, amid clashes with local youths.

Similar IOF raids took place in villages in the south of Tulkarem, amid assaults on local residents.

In Ramallah, Israeli forces kidnapped a young man after pillaging his home in Beit Rima town.

In Nablus, the IOF stormed Balata refugee camp and the Old City, amid intensive gunfire and clashes with local youths.

Resistance fighters from the Nablus Brigade clashed with Israeli soldiers in the Old City of Nablus and showered them with bullets.

The IOF has rounded up more than 10,100 citizens from the West Bank and Jerusalem since the Israeli war on Gaza Strip started on October 7 last year, according to local human rights organisations.

Palestinian factions condemned on Tuesday the brutal massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) after bombing the Mustafa Hafez School, which houses hundreds of displaced families west of Gaza City, holding the US administration responsible for the ongoing genocide crimes in Gaza.

‘The criminal bombing carried out by the Zionist occupation army is a confirmation of its government’s criminal approach, and its insistence on continuing the genocide war against our people in the Gaza Strip,’ Hamas Movement said in a statement.

The Movement reiterated that it holds ‘President Biden and his administration fully responsible for the continuation of these massacres against our people’.

Hamas has now called called on the international community, the United Nations and its institutions to stop these ongoing crimes and violations against defenceless civilians.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad Movement said that the Israeli massacre in Mustafa Hafez School is an evidence of the Biden administration’s green light to Israel to commit more massacres.

‘The deception practiced by the Biden administration in the negotiations aims to impose the dictates of the Netanyahu government on the Palestinian people.’

Along the same line, the media office of the Resistance Committees in Palestine confirmed that the massacre was carried out ‘with the blessing of the criminal Blinken and with a green light from the fascist Biden administration’.

However, the Palestinian revolution is having a decisive impact throughout the world.

On Wednesday, a group of doctors who recently returned from the Gaza Strip called on US President Joe Biden and his administration to immediately impose an arms embargo on Israel.

This came at a press conference held by American doctors participating in the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago.

The doctors said that the Israeli attacks have devastated Gaza, and that if the United States does not impose an immediate arms embargo on Israel, it will continue to be its accomplice in the crime.

Tami Abu Ghanem, one of the doctors who came from Gaza, said: ‘We cannot do our job while bombs are falling, Israeli snipers are targeting children and civilians, and Israeli helicopters are landing on groups of civilians. Because Israel has made our job impossible with direct support from the United States.’

Abu Ghanem’s colleagues attended the press conference and stressed that the ‘horrific dimensions’ of what happened in Gaza cannot be fully conveyed.

In turn, Dr. Feroz Sidhwa, in response to journalists’ questions, stated: ‘I saw children’s heads torn off not once, not twice, but literally every day, by bullets that we paid for. I saw the terrible, systematic destruction of the entire city of Khan Younis.’

The time has come for the workers of the world to intervene and support the Palestinian people by bringing ing down the UK and US governments who are encouraging Israel to do its worse, and by refusing to impose a ceasefire, with the US continuing to arm Israel to the teeth. The workers of the world must take general strike actions through their trade unions to bring down the governments that are actively supporting Israeli mass murder. There is no doubt that the time for action is NOW!