Israeli regime deliberately violating ‘peace deal’ since very first day

ON SUNDAY, US president Donald Trump insisted that his ‘peace deal’ between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime was holding despite the continued deadly strikes being carried out by Israeli Occupation Force troops in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Gaza Government Media Office yesterday reported that Israel has killed at least 97 Palestinians and wounded 230 since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, while the truce agreement has been violated 80 times by the IOF.

Trump’s insistence came as Israeli forces launched the biggest wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday killing at least 15 civilians, including two journalists.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas called on the mediators and international community to urgently intervene to stop the Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The statement emphasised that these mediators and guarantors had not presented any evidence or proof that Hamas had violated or obstructed the implementation of the agreement.

It said: ‘In contrast, the Israeli occupation authorities have deliberately violated the agreement since the very first day’ and that these ‘breaches have been documented and submitted to the mediators, accompanied by photographs, lists and conclusive evidence.’

Elsewhere in the statement, Hamas said that many of the 150 bodies of Palestinians returned to Gaza under the terms of the ceasefire agreement exhibited clear signs of torture and execution, and of having been run over by tanks, adding: ‘What has occurred constitutes a fully-fledged war crime and a crime against humanity that demands international accountability and prosecution.’

Following the wave of airstrikes on Sunday and following Trump’s assertion that his peace deal was holding, the Zionist military declared that it was resuming the ceasefire agreement.

This commitment didn’t last long, and yesterday Israeli forces violated the ceasefire again by bombing areas in the central Gaza Strip, Khan Younis and Rafah.

Civil defence teams reported that the IOF deliberately targeted schools housing displaced Palestinians, ‘exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.’

Trump has sent Steve Witkoff, his special envoy to the Middle East, along with son-in-law Jarad Kushner to Israel in a scramble to shore up his ‘peace deal’.

With the Israeli forces still in military control of 50% of Gaza and continually violating the terms of Trump’s ceasefire the issue is, who is going to hold the Zionist occupiers to account?

While the international courts have signalled that they will not be withdrawing the charges of genocide against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu it is clear that Trump and his faithful ally Keir Starmer will never hold the genocidal Zionist regime and its leaders to account.

Indeed, Starmer has not uttered one word of condemnation of Netanyahu’s murderous regime.

Instead, while Palestinians were being bombed at the weekend, all Starmer was interested in was attacking the decision to ban Macabi Tel Aviv football supporters from a match with Aston Villa next month.

These ‘fans’ have a notorious reputation for racist violence that led to them being banned by Amsterdam City Council after they rampaged through the Dutch capital last November before a match against the Ajax club.

Starmer and his ministers have attacked the ban and demanded it is lifted, using the old slander that it is ‘antisemitic’, in the same way that his Labour government have weaponised antisemitism to attack the millions of workers and youth demonstrating in support of a Palestinian State and an end to Zionist genocide. Starmer came unstuck when Maccabi fans rioted in Tel Aviv forcing the cancellation of their match with rival team Hapoel on Sunday.

Starmer has now ordered a review of antisemitism in the NHS as part of a wider crackdown on support for Palestine, designed to intimidate workers and stifle the overwhelming demands for an end to Labour’s complicity with genocide.

The time has come for the working class to deal with Starmer’s government by forcing the TUC to call a general strike to bring them down and bring in a workers government – a workers government that will give all material support to the establishment of the independent state of Palestine, and an end to Zionist occupation.

This is the way forward.