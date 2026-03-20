Israeli-American war on Palestine and Iran paves the way for the victory of the Palestinian socialist revolution!

THE current Israeli-American ruling class war on Iran and Palestine is continuing for the twentieth consecutive day, amid a marked escalation in the pace, targets and geographical scope of Iran’s missile attacks.

New volleys of missiles were launched toward Israeli cities, with sirens sounding in large areas of the Galilee, the Golan Heights, Tiberias, Acre, Haifa, and their surroundings. Explosions were also heard in the north, and a missile landed in an open area.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported strikes against Iranian naval targets, while Tehran announced that facilities in the South Pars gas field and the Asaluyeh region had been attacked, causing damage to oil infrastructure. The South Pars field is Iran’s largest gas field and is part-owned by Qatar.

Iran also targeted the Ras Laffan industrial city in Qatar with missiles, causing fires and material damage but no casualties. This indicates a gradual shift in the confrontation toward the region’s vital energy sector.

In a related development, reports published by The Washington Post revealed that the US Department of Defence (Pentagon) has requested a budget exceeding $200 billion to continue operations related to the war in the Middle East.

Estimates indicate that the war’s cost surpassed $11 billion in its first week alone, reflecting the escalating financial burden of the ongoing conflict which is being placed on the backs of the European and American working classes.

Regarding the economic repercussions of the war, oil prices rose yesterday, with Brent crude jumping by approximately five dollars per barrel, following the attacks on energy facilities in the Middle East, marking a significant escalation in the confrontation by the United States and Israel.

A source in the oil sector stated that the Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery (SAMREF), a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco located in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, was targeted in an aerial attack yesterday, adding that the damage was limited.

The port of Yanbu is currently one of the most important oil export outlets for the Gulf States, given Iran’s de facto closure of the Straits of Hormuz, the waterway it shares with Oman, through which a large portion of the world’s oil supply passes.

In the week ahead, the US and UK ruling classes are going to pull out all the stops to intensify their murderous onslaught on the Palestinian people to seek to crush their revolution and their resistance and to grab the oil wealth of the Middle East.

Now is the time for the working classes of the UK, the USA and the European Union to organise mass general strike actions to bring the economies of the capitalists to a grinding halt, and to end the current war to smash the Palestinian revolution and retain hold of the oil resources of the Middle East.

Workers must demand that the leading bodies of the trade unions of the UK, the EU and the USA must have Emergency Congresses to call general strikes now to create the conditions for the working class to take the power away from the capitalists and go forward to a worldwide socialist society, based on the criteria of: ‘From each according to their ability to each according to their need.’

The time has come for the working class to bring an end to this imperialist mad bombing campaign, end these wars for good and place the bankrupt capitalist system into the dustbin of history.

Capitalism has more than had its day – its time is now up!!!

The working class must go forward to bring an end to these genocidal actions that threaten hundreds of thousands of lives to a new socialist society. Only this will allow humanity to go beyond the capitalist society that is in its death agony and has ruined the lives of millions of workers, and to bring in a new socialist future.

The capitalist class is in a desperate struggle to survive its economic collapse and must be brought down now before it drives the working class of the world back to slavery.

Build sections of the Fourth International, the World Party of the Socialist Revolution, to lead this great and decisive struggle to defeat world imperialism. Forward to the victory of the World Socialist

Revolution!