Israel warns 250,000 Gazans that they must leave Gaza City at once!

THE Israeli government has told ‘everyone’ in Gaza City, which has over 250,000 inhabitants, that they must leave the city at once so that they can destroy the Hamas forces that remain undefeated in the city and are now a major thorn in Israel’s side.

Residents have been leafletted that they must leave through allegedly ‘safe corridors’ before Gaza becomes a very dangerous ‘combat zone’.

The Israeli army which previously said that Hamas had been routed from the city, yesterday ordered the city’s 250,000 inhabitants to leave through ‘safe corridors’ before the city becomes a ‘dangerous combat zone.’

The Israeli army previously had said that Hamas was nonexistent in the north. Now it says that its troops are fighting Hamas and Islamic Jihad members in a UN building in Gaza City, where they had discovered weapons, including explosive, drones and rocket propelled grenades.

The Israeli admission that they are now fighting Hamas in Gaza City undermines the message of Israeli PM Netanyahu made in April that ‘Israel was just a step away from victory.’

Now Israeli officials have been quoted as saying that it will take a year to defeat Hamas.

However, Daniel Hagari, the Israeli Defence Forces spokesman, told ABC News on Saturday, that Hamas would still be present in Gaza in five years time!

The current evacuation order was issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Guardian on Thursday, six volunteer doctors working in the Gaza Strip, said that the Israeli fragmentation bombs, which are loaded with shrapnel, are contributing to alarming rates of deaths and amputations among children in Gaza now!

Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon from California, who worked at the European hospital in April, said that he had encountered ‘splinter injuries’.

He said: ‘About half of the injuries I took care of were in young kids. We saw a lot of so-called splinter injuries that were very, very small to the point that you easily missed them while examining a patient.

‘Much, much smaller than anything I’ve seen before but they caused tremendous damage on the inside,’ he added.

‘Children are more vulnerable to any penetrating injury because they have smaller bodies. Their vital parts are smaller and easier to disrupt… The artery that feeds the leg, the femoral artery, is only the thickness of a noodle in a small child. It’s very, very small. So repairing it and keeping the kid’s limb attached to them is very difficult.’

Mark Perlmutter, an orthopaedic surgeon from North Carolina, said children hit by fragmentation shards often died and many of those who survived lost limbs.

There is no doubt that the Israeli leadership is determined to destroy the Palestinian masses, whether they live in the Gaza Strip, Rafah, or throughout occupied Palestine.

There is also no doubt that the new Starmer-led Labour Party in the UK will not intervene in this struggle to assist and support the masses of Palestine to gain their freedom.

Again, there is no doubt that the crisis-ridden leadership of the US Democratic Party will carry on sending powerful bombs to aid Israel kill thousands of Palestinians as part of the New World Order that the NATO powers are seeking to impose.

The US and UK workers have already marched and counter marched in defence of the Palestinians.

Now the powerful US and UK trade unions in particular must take indefinite general strike actions to assist the Palestinians win their war for freedom by bringing down the politically bankrupt US and UK governments, and bringing in workers governments.

The UK and US governments cannot be allowed to stand by and just watch the masses of Gaza being slaughtered by the Zionist gangsters.

The TUC must call a Special Congress on the issue of Palestine, and invite the US and EU trade union leaders to attend.

At it, they must call general strikes in support of Palestine and arming the Palestinians and insist with the British Labour government that it must give its full support.

If Labour will not, then the trade unions must bring in a workers government that will liberate the UK workers from capitalism and give full support to the masses of Palestine.

This is the only way forward to the liberation of Palestine and to the working class taking the power in the UK and then worldwide.

Forward to the victory of the British and the World Socialist revolutions!