Israel threatens to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza

THE DAILY Telegraph reported at the weekend that they had been told by two Israeli officials that daily ‘violations’ by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas coupled with the unwillingness by foreign countries to send troops into Gaza to disarm Hamas could leave them with no choice but to ‘finish the job’.

According to these Zionist officials, Hamas is ‘constantly pushing the boundary’ of the ceasefire agreement warning: ‘It’s unacceptable for us to continue like this. If Hamas doesn’t stop violating the ceasefire on a daily basis, Israel will have to go in and finish the job. It’s looking increasingly like that.’

Israeli occupation forces have claimed that their troops have come under fire, although no injuries have been reported.

Instead, the Israeli military released film of a man firing at a target off-screen claiming he was shooting at soldiers while providing no details as to the location, dates or any other evidence to corroborate their accusations.

In fact, it is not Hamas that has consistently broken the ceasefire agreement but the terrorist Zionist state.

Israel has violated the 10 October ceasefire nearly 500 times, killing over 342 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.

On Sunday Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza

Yesterday morning at least four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

At the same time, Israeli occupation military carried out ten airstrikes east of Khan Younis along with demolitions and artillery fire across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip.

On average, two Palestinian children have been killed every day in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the Israeli Occupation Force had carried out strikes on both Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Over the past week, Israeli airstrikes have escalated in Lebanon in violation of the year-long ceasefire with Beirut.

Netanyahu has rejected out of hand claims that Israel must adhere to international law or obtain external authorisation before launching attacks, calling such assertions ‘an absolute lie’.

Hamas official Basem Naim told the Daily Telegraph that the resistance movement believed Netanyahu was ‘working strongly to push things towards’ ending the ceasefire.

Naim said: ‘We are committed to the deal, we will exert our maximum efforts and full national responsibility to give the deal all chances to succeed, and we call upon the mediators, including the Americans, to bear their responsibility and force the Israelis to respect their obligations according to the deal.’

Hamas has accused Israel of ‘inventing pretexts’ to justify its continued attacks aimed at undermining the agreement with the aim of resuming the two-year long genocidal war on Gaza.

The reality, of course, is that the Zionist regime failed completely to disarm and defeat the Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza despite all the weapons and support handed to it by US imperialism and its UK and European allies.

Now the Netanyahu regime is actively carrying on its genocidal warfare in an effort to win back the full support of the US, to ditch Trump’s ‘peace plan’, and resume its full military support for a drive to ‘finish the job’ of smashing Palestinian resistance and driving every last Palestinian from Gaza.

All these murderous attacks are being carried out under complete silence from the US and its faithful allies.

The tens of millions of workers across the US, UK and Europe will never be taken in by this attempt to paint the Zionist state of Israel as the victims.

Now is the time for the working class across the world to take action in support of the Palestinians in their fight against genocidal occupation and for the right to an independent state of Palestine.

This means millions of workers intervening by instructing their trade unions to mobilise the strength of the working class and call general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments, and bring in workers’ governments that will recognise the independent state of Palestine and provide it with all the means required to secure victory over Zionist occupation.