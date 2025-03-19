Israel tears up Gaza truce agreement and resumes genocidal war in the Strip

ON TUESDAY, the Israeli Zionist state resumed its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip with the deadliest aerial bombings of the besieged territory since the January ceasefire.

Over 400 Palestinians have been killed and 1,000 reported injured across Gaza as the Israeli regime, with the support and encouragement of US president Donald Trump’s administration, shredded the ceasefire agreement.

This agreement has continually been stalled with Israel treating its terms with contempt by carrying out a continuous programme of killing Palestinians along with the deliberate withholding of food and aid supplies in an attempt to starve the two million population of Gaza into submission and force them to leave their own land.

Yesterday’s carpet bombing of Gaza was justified by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said he had ordered the air raids because of a lack of progress in the talks.

The ‘progress’ Netanyahu and Trump are demanding is that Hamas releases all Israeli captives without any withdrawal of Israeli occupation troops from Gaza and without reaching the final stage of the agreement – a complete withdrawal and permanent ceasefire.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said: ‘Israel will, from now on, act …..with increasing military strength.’

The military strength of the Zionist entity has completely failed to crush Hamas and the Palestinian resistance movement despite the massive support and weaponry supplied to it by the US and its imperialist allies in the UK and Europe.

Indeed, the failure to destroy the Palestinians and ethnically cleanse Gaza of its people forced the temporary ceasefire agreement on Netanyahu’s coalition government.

Now this agreement has been torn up by Israel and the US, with Trump giving the green light to the genocidal attack on Sunday night. He has no intention of stopping the war, as he plays out his great plan of ethnically cleansing Gaza and turning it into the ‘Riviera’ of the Middle East – over the bodies of Palestinian men, women and children.

In a statement, Hamas said the US ‘bears full responsibility for Israeli massacres’ adding: ‘The international community is urged to take immediate action to hold the occupation and its supporters accountable for these crimes against humanity.’

The attack has brought a swift and defiant response from all Palestinian resistance movements.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement held the US administration responsible for the Zionist resumption of genocide in Gaza saying that Netanyahu and his regime ‘will not succeed in breaking the will of our people and their resistance, just as they have failed throughout more than 15 months of genocide and ethnic cleansing.’

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said the occupation violated the Gaza truce by its brutal strikes with prior planning and American partnership and that: ‘All international parties must act immediately to stop the war of extermination resumed by the… war criminals’.

The one international force with the power to stop the imperialist-backed Israeli war of extermination is the working class and its allies in the masses of the world.

The overwhelming support of workers and youth for Palestine must now be turned from mass protest demonstrations into real action to bring down governments that stand complicit in genocide.

In Britain, the working class must put an end to the complicity of the trade unions leaders in the TUC who refuse to mobilise any action against a Labour government that carries on supplying vital components to the Israeli planes that bomb Gaza.

These leaders must be sacked and replaced with a leadership that will immediately organise a general strike to kick out the Starmer-led Labour government, bringing in a workers’ government that will recognise the independent state of Palestine and provide the Palestinians with all the support and material aid required for the victory of the Palestinian revolution.

This is the only way to ensure the war criminals face justice for a genocidal war that has claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians in Gaza and is now on course to kill and maim thousands more.

Join the WRP and Young Socialists to build up the leadership required to put an end to imperialist war crimes with the victory of the British socialist revolution.

There is not a moment to lose.