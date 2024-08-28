Israel Seeking To Drive The Palestinians Out Of Their Country – It Is Time For The UK Trade Unions To Call A Solidarity General Strike!

THE Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Authority have vehemently condemned the escalation of the Israeli regime’s deadly aggression across the occupied territory.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday after the regime began taking various areas throughout the territory, especially those lying in its northern parts, under intensified airstrikes and ground attacks.

The regime’s forces also engaged in a widespread campaign of arrests and systematic destruction of infrastructure across the targeted areas.

Hamas correctly called the escalation a ‘practical attempt by the terrorist occupation army to implement the plans of the extremist Zionist cabinet’, adding that the Israeli forces were acting on the ideas ‘expressed by its (the regime’s) fascist ministers’.

Notorious figures within the regime, including so-called security minister Itamar Ben Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, have called for the 1967-occupied territories to be now annexed by Tel Aviv. The latter has even set out plans to prevent this territory becoming part of a Palestinian state.

Hamas, meanwhile, warned that the regime was seeking to expand its October-present genocidal war on Gaza, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 40,534 Palestinians, to the West Bank.

It considered the regime’s aggression against both the territories to be a product of ‘the suspicious international silence’ and ‘the absolute political and military support from the American administration and some Western capitals’.

Hamas, however, expressed its certainty that the regime’s campaign in the West Bank ‘will undoubtedly be broken by the steadfastness of our people’.

Concluding its statement, it called on the Palestinians there to engage in a general mobilisation and escalate all forms of resistance.

Also on Wednesday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority’s presidency, denounced the Israeli aggression, saying it continued a ‘comprehensive war’ on the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites.

The policy would lead to ‘dire and dangerous’ results, he warned, adding, however, that the escalation would not reward the regime with security and stability.

The world must take ‘immediate and urgent action’ to curb this extremist regime that ‘poses a threat to the stability of the region and the world as a whole’, he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health warned of the repercussions of the occupation’s siege on Jenin and Tulkarem hospitals, where dozens of patients are currently being treated.

The ministry directed all medical staff in Jenin to go to the nearest health centre to support their colleagues in dealing with the emergency situation in the province, after Israeli forces bulldozed the roads leading to the hospitals.

President Mahmoud Abbas today cut his official visit to Saudi Arabia short and returned to the homeland as a result of Israel’s escalated aggression on the northern West Bank.

The Israeli occupation forces have launched a wide-scale military onslaught against Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem, which has so far resulted in the killing of nine Palestinians, the injury of 11 others, and the massive destruction of infrastructure.

The occupation forces imposed a siege on the cities of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem, and deliberately obstructed the work of the ambulance teams and prevented them from reaching the wounded.

The Israeli occupation forces yesterday continued their onslaught on the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem city, causing widespread destruction to its infrastructure and citizens’ properties.

A WAFA correspondent said that the occupation’s bulldozers destroyed the camp’s main water supply line, cutting off water. Forces also bulldozed large swathes of lands and caused massive destruction to infrastructure, its entrances, its main streets and the properties of citizens along Nablus Street adjacent to the camp.

The occupation forces sent military reinforcement to the camp, accompanied by heavy bulldozers, and imposed a tight military cordon around the camp, deploying their snipers on the rooftops of high buildings.

The occupation forces opened heavy fire at any moving object in the camp and continued to besiege the Al-Israa Specialty Hospital and the Martyr Dr. Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital.

